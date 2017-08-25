Pa. man builds epic 3-story dog house with electricity, running water and pool

By: Maria Murray

Posted: Aug 25 2017 01:12PM EDT

Updated: Aug 25 2017 05:41PM EDT

(WTXF) - After spending the last two years building an epic three-story dog house, Pennsylvania man Aaron Franks has made his pit bulls some happy pups.

Franks shared photos of the dog house on Facebook and received much fanfare. The fortress includes: an in-ground pool, running water, electricity for night-time visibility, multi-story ramps and a mulched area adorned with a fake fire hydrant for doggie business.

In his post, Franks jokes that his kids want him to put a flat screen television out there for Animal Planet viewing purposes. “I don’t know,” he says. “That might be too much…”

Franks also thanks his wife for her patience and understanding while he labored over his creation for his pups, who he calls a part of the family.

