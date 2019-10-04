The girls' biological mother, Skye Keyes, tells Fox 35 it's devastating. The last time she saw her girls alive was last Friday. She and her husband would see Raelynn and Payton every week with a caseworker after the girls were put in foster care.
"I want people to know what happened to our babies," she said. "They were so innocent and suffered when they died."
Their deaths have been ruled accidental. A funeral for the girls will be held Sunday, October 6, at the Toombs County Funeral Home in Lyons.
"We love and miss you Payton and Raelynn more than words could ever say," Keyes wrote on Facebook.
A GoFundMe account has been started to help pay for the girls' headstones.
A retired Air Force veteran from Tennessee became a millionaire after winning a lottery game.
Eddie Glasco purchased a Jumbo Bucks 300X instant game at a Kroger in his hometown of Columbia. He then discovered he won $4 million.
"We've been blessed," he told his wife as they claimed their prize at the Tennessee lottery office. "I never thought something like this could happen to me."
Authorities say an HIV-positive man has been charged with raping a boy on the Appalachian Trail in western Maryland.
The Herald-Mail reports that 43-year-old Jason Henry Cochrane of Millersville is charged with sex abuse of a minor, second-degree rape, and other counts in Washington County.
A judge earlier this week ordered Cochrane held without bond while he awaits trial.