5-foot boa constrictor "Chuck" found in NC hotel room

- A 5-foot boa constrictor was found in an Asheville hotel room Monday afternoon, according to the Asheville Police Department.

Officers said a housekeeper went into the room to clean and discovered the snake half under the sheets in the hotel bed. Hotel staff called animal control, who transferred them to 911.

Turns out, the red tail boa constrictor was reportedly left in the hotel room by accident.

The owner retrieved the boa constrictor, "Chuck," at the Buncombe County Animal Shelter. No one was harmed by the snake, police said.