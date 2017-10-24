5-foot boa constrictor "Chuck" found in NC hotel room

By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted: Oct 24 2017 08:40AM EDT

Updated: Oct 24 2017 10:09AM EDT

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX 46 WJZY) - A 5-foot boa constrictor was found in an Asheville hotel room Monday afternoon, according to the Asheville Police Department. 

Officers said a housekeeper went into the room to clean and discovered the snake half under the sheets in the hotel bed. Hotel staff called animal control, who transferred them to 911.

Turns out, the red tail boa constrictor was reportedly left in the hotel room by accident. 

The owner retrieved the boa constrictor, "Chuck," at the Buncombe County Animal Shelter. No one was harmed by the snake, police said. 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • 5-foot boa constrictor "Chuck" found in NC hotel room
  • Crews battle Chester County barn fire
  • Ohio man suspected in murder, rape of 13-month-old
  • Disney releases rendering of Toy Story Land
  • DPS: Woman booked in fatal wreck had her 3-year-old in car
  • Scientists pinpoint "allergy cell" responsible for food and environmental allergies
  • High school senior named homecoming queen, kicks football game-winner in same month
  • Bond denied for teens accused of dropping rock from I-75 overpass
  • Car crashes into Prince George's County restaurant, injuring 9
  • Father of missing Richardson girl now claims she died choking on milk