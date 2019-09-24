< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 90-year-old attacked in Michigan condo by intruder 'wanting to see someone die' src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/police%20lights_1569346317011.jpg_7673753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/police%20lights_1569346317011.jpg_7673753_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/police%20lights_1569346317011.jpg_7673753_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/police%20lights_1569346317011.jpg_7673753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/police%20lights_1569346317011.jpg_7673753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-430127015-430126589" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/police%20lights_1569346317011.jpg_7673753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/police%20lights_1569346317011.jpg_7673753_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/police%20lights_1569346317011.jpg_7673753_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/police%20lights_1569346317011.jpg_7673753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/police%20lights_1569346317011.jpg_7673753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a id="relatedHeadlines-430127015" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2)</strong> - A 90-year-old man was attacked in his home by an intruder who said he wanted to see someone die before he killed himself, Rochester Hills police said. </p><p>Police were called Monday, Sept. 23 for a welfare check to the 1600 block of Huntington Park, which is near Old Perch Road and Walton Boulevard. A man told police he saw his elderly neighbor's lower level window was broken, and that there was blood on the front door. </p><p>Police came to the home and heard a faint voice yelling for help. </p><p>Inside, police found a body on their way to find the person yelling for help. Police eventually located a 90-year-old man in one of the rooms who was visibly hurt. </p><p>He told police he heard glass break, went to investigate and was attacked by the suspect. 