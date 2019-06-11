FOX 13 News reported on this story from Tampa, Florida.
A teenage organ donor killed in a tragic accident was honored by hundreds of hospital staff members as he was led down the hallway on his final journey.
The University Medical Center of Southern Nevada hosted their very first Honor Walk on May 23 in recognition of 18-year-old Michael Sigler. Sigler was killed in a motorcycle accident and according to the hospital, it was his wish to be an organ donor if something should happen to him.
Instead of whitening your teeth, charcoal toothpaste could be damaging them, according to a new study.
The research was published in the British Dental Journal describing the addition of activated charcoal in toothpaste is a "marketing gimmick." Researchers said the charcoal could cause permanent tooth discoloration and decay.
The study also found many charcoal toothpastes lack fluoride, an ingredient which protects teeth from rotting. Researchers said the few charcoal toothpastes with fluoride can still be harmful due to its ability to absorb other substances.
A third child who was in an Amish horse-drawn carriage that was struck by a drunken driver in southern Michigan has died, authorities said Sunday.
Two children, ages 6 and 2, died at the scene of Friday evening's crash. A 4-year-old later died at a hospital, and another young child and a woman who were in the carriage remained hospitalized with serious injuries, State Trooper Seth Reed told the Detroit Free Press.
