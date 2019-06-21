< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Amid Iran and trade, Trump proposes new look for Air Force One class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/amid-iran-and-trade-trump-proposes-new-look-for-air-force-one" data-title="Amid Iran and trade, Trump proposes new look for Air Force One" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/amid-iran-and-trade-trump-proposes-new-look-for-air-force-one" addthis:title="Amid Iran and trade, Trump proposes new look for Air Force One"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413979328.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413979328");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413979328-413979392"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/GettyImages-1157175269_1561121766503_7429452_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/GettyImages-1157175269_1561121766503_7429452_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/GettyImages-1157175269_1561121766503_7429452_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/GettyImages-1157175269_1561121766503_7429452_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/GettyImages-1157175269_1561121766503_7429452_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A model of the proposed paint scheme of the next generation of Air Force One is on display during a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>A model of the proposed paint scheme of the next generation of Air Force One is on display during a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413979328-413979392" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/GettyImages-1157175269_1561121766503_7429452_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/GettyImages-1157175269_1561121766503_7429452_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/GettyImages-1157175269_1561121766503_7429452_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/GettyImages-1157175269_1561121766503_7429452_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/GettyImages-1157175269_1561121766503_7429452_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A model of the proposed paint scheme of the next generation of Air Force One is on display during a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>A model of the proposed paint scheme of the next generation of Air Force One is on display during a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and JONATHAN LEMIRE, Associated Press
Posted Jun 21 2019 08:55AM EDT
Updated Jun 21 2019 08:59AM EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) - When President Donald Trump and Canada's prime minister sat down in the Oval Office to discuss trade, Iran and other pressing matters, a model airplane dominated the coffee table in front of them.

Before Trump would answer reporters' questions about Iran's downing of a U.S. drone on Thursday, he made an aeronautical detour.

"This is the new Air Force One," he offered, explaining that the model represents an updated version of the presidential airplane that will cost taxpayers less money and offer more new features than originally planned, thanks to his intervention. "It's going to be terrific," he added. </p><p>Long fascinated by airplanes, Trump has always fancied himself as something of an aviation expert. He's intent on putting his stamp on the next version of the decades-old modified Boeing 747s that only the president gets to fly -- right down to the paint job.</p><p>Trump once owned the now-defunct, New York-based Trump Shuttle in the late 1980s and early 1990s, and he took great pride during the 2016 presidential race in using his personal plane, a Boeing 757 with Rolls-Royce engines and gold fixtures, to whisk him to campaign events and back to his New York penthouse. He recently advised Boeing to fix and "REBRAND" its troubled 737 Max jetliners with a new name after the planes were grounded worldwide following deadly crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia.</p> <div id='continue-text-413979328' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-413979328' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-413979328' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-413979328', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '413979328'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>So fond was Trump of his personal plane that he mused about continuing to use it after he took office, which was not a realistic option for security and other reasons.</p><p>His affection shifted to Air Force One, perhaps the biggest perk of being president, but he had no affection for the plane's iconic, Kennedy-era blue and white design that is known the world over. Trump views the color scheme as dated, too muted and insufficiently patriotic, according to several current and former White House and campaign advisers.</p><p> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413979328-413979362"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/47996413051_63f0af4f4e_h_1561121763915_7429450_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/47996413051_63f0af4f4e_h_1561121763915_7429450_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/47996413051_63f0af4f4e_h_1561121763915_7429450_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/47996413051_63f0af4f4e_h_1561121763915_7429450_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/47996413051_63f0af4f4e_h_1561121763915_7429450_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An honor guard prepares to meet Air Force One, with President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump aboard, for their arrival to Stansted Airport Monday, June 3, 2019, in the United Kingdom. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>An honor guard prepares to meet Air Force One, with President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump aboard, for their arrival to Stansted Airport Monday, June 3, 2019, in the United Kingdom. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413979328-413979362" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/47996413051_63f0af4f4e_h_1561121763915_7429450_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/47996413051_63f0af4f4e_h_1561121763915_7429450_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/47996413051_63f0af4f4e_h_1561121763915_7429450_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/47996413051_63f0af4f4e_h_1561121763915_7429450_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/47996413051_63f0af4f4e_h_1561121763915_7429450_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An honor guard prepares to meet Air Force One, with President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump aboard, for their arrival to Stansted Airport Monday, June 3, 2019, in the United Kingdom. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>An honor guard prepares to meet Air Force One, with President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump aboard, for their arrival to Stansted Airport Monday, June 3, 2019, in the United Kingdom. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </p><p>"The baby blue doesn't fit with us," he told Fox News last week after earlier unveiling sketches of his ideal redesign for the plane's exterior.</p><p>Using the colors of the American flag, the top half of the plane would be white while dark blue would cover the bottom half, including the belly. A bold red stripe would streak from cockpit to tail across the midsection -- almost identical to the color scheme on Trump's personal plane, except that the white and blue are reversed.</p><p>Trump acknowledged the iconic nature of the existing Air Force One design, but said it has been around a long time.</p><p>"I like the concept of red, white and blue and the classic, and I think it's going to look much better actually," he told Fox News.</p><p>Trump's proposed design is far from a done deal -- Democratic lawmakers want congressional approval of a new Air Force One paint job. The House Armed Services Committee recently voted along party lines to add such a provision to the annual defense policy bill. The amendment still must make it into the final version of the legislation that Congress sends to Trump.</p><p> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413979328-413979370"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/48099806426_b76c322943_k_1561121763952_7429451_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/48099806426_b76c322943_k_1561121763952_7429451_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/48099806426_b76c322943_k_1561121763952_7429451_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/48099806426_b76c322943_k_1561121763952_7429451_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/48099806426_b76c322943_k_1561121763952_7429451_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A model of the new Air Force One is on display as President Donald J. Trump meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Thursday, June 20, 2019, in the Oval Office of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>A model of the new Air Force One is on display as President Donald J. Trump meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Thursday, June 20, 2019, in the Oval Office of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413979328-413979370" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/48099806426_b76c322943_k_1561121763952_7429451_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/48099806426_b76c322943_k_1561121763952_7429451_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/48099806426_b76c322943_k_1561121763952_7429451_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/48099806426_b76c322943_k_1561121763952_7429451_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/48099806426_b76c322943_k_1561121763952_7429451_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A model of the new Air Force One is on display as President Donald J. Trump meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Thursday, June 20, 2019, in the Oval Office of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>A model of the new Air Force One is on display as President Donald J. Trump meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Thursday, June 20, 2019, in the Oval Office of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </p><p>"This plane's going to be around for the next 20, 30 years, so let's keep that in mind, and if someone wants to change its appearance, its scheme, then we ought to have a say about it," said Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif., a committee member. "Personally, I think we ought to stay with what we have."</p><p>Others questioned Trump's color choices, especially a darker blue for the belly over the lighter blue on the plane that took Trump to Florida and back this week.</p><p>Alex Major, co-head of the McCarter & English government contracts practice and a retired Air Force intelligence officer, said a darker belly would not be "visually benign" and could make it easier to detect Air Force One in the sky.</p><p>"When you have a light blue belly, it's there for a reason," Major said.</p><p>Before taking office and as his transition teams and inaugural committee labored over new hires and details of the swearing-in, Trump tweeted in December 2016 that costs for the Air Force One program were "out of control, more than $4 billion." He added, "Cancel order!"</p><p>Boeing chief executive Dennis Muilenburg and Trump then met several times to discuss the contract.</p><p>White House press secretary Sarah Sanders later said the Air Force had awarded Chicago-based Boeing Co. a $3.9 billion contract for two presidential planes due in 2024, the final year of a possible Trump second term. The price tag represented a savings of $1.4 billion over an initial contract proposal, she said.</p><p>Boeing said its livery experts helped the White House Military Office with the design scheme. Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek confirmed that red, white and blue livery options are being considered. She noted that it will be "several years" before either of the two new Air Force Ones are painted in the chosen paint scheme.</p><p>Trump has grown fond of using Air Force One as a campaign rally backdrop, and he often summons aides to watch live coverage, usually on Fox News, as it descends into international airports.</p><p>According to Boeing history, first lady Jacqueline Kennedy picked new colors for the plane used by her husband, President John F. Kennedy. A swath of baby blue covers the nose and sweeps back along each side of the fuselage. The lettering was changed to a font inspired by the heading of the Declaration of Independence.</p><p>The livery was the work of French-born industrial designer Raymond Loewy, whose previous clients included Lucky Strike cigarettes and Studebaker cars. He wrote that President Kennedy picked the blue paint scheme over a red one. Gene Davis and K-9 Gunner, pictured here, found two suitcases full of methamphetamine in the Okanogan National Forest on Monday, officials said.&nbsp;(Okanogan County Sheriff&#39;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Estimated $1M worth of meth found in suitcases in Washington state forest, sheriff says
By FOX News
Posted Jun 21 2019 07:23AM EDT

Two suitcases full of methamphetamine were found in a Washington state forest on Monday, officials said — though it's still a mystery as to how huge haul of drugs got there.

The luggage was discovered in a "heavily brushy area" of the Okanogan National Forest, located in the north-central part of the state, near the town of Mazama.

Estimated to be worth $1 million, the suitcases weighed 186 pounds, Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said. <li> <a href="/news/massive-explosion-at-philadelphia-oil-refinery-caught-on-video" title="Massive explosion at Philadelphia oil refinery caught on video" data-articleId="413960954" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Massive_explosion_at_Philadelphia_oil_re_0_7429225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Massive_explosion_at_Philadelphia_oil_re_0_7429225_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Massive_explosion_at_Philadelphia_oil_re_0_7429225_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Massive_explosion_at_Philadelphia_oil_re_0_7429225_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Massive_explosion_at_Philadelphia_oil_re_0_7429225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Officials in Philadelphia have confirmed an early morning fire at a 150-year-old refinery complex." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Massive explosion at Philadelphia oil refinery caught on video</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 06:06AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 06:26AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHILADELPHIA (AP) — There are no reports of injuries or evacuations after an early morning fire broke out at a 150-year-old refinery Massive explosion at Philadelphia oil refinery caught on video
Posted Jun 21 2019 06:06AM EDT
Updated Jun 21 2019 06:26AM EDT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — There are no reports of injuries or evacuations after an early morning fire broke out at a 150-year-old refinery complex in Philadelphia.

Firefighters have contained the blaze at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining Complex, which erupted before 4 a.m. Friday.

Residents heard and felt explosions and flames shot into the sky, turning night into day. data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Earwax_clump_clogging_entire_ear_canal_r_0_7428372_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Earwax_clump_clogging_entire_ear_canal_r_0_7428372_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Earwax_clump_clogging_entire_ear_canal_r_0_7428372_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Earwax_clump_clogging_entire_ear_canal_r_0_7428372_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Earwax_clump_clogging_entire_ear_canal_r_0_7428372_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An audiologist could hardly believe the size of a massive earwax chunk he had just pulled out of his patient’s ear during a Feb. 22 procedure that was captured on video." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Earwax clump clogging entire ear canal removed from patient: 'Look at that!'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Alexandria Hein, Fox News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 07:36PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 09:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An audiologist could hardly believe the size of a massive earwax chunk he had just pulled out of his patient’s ear during a Feb. 22 procedure that was captured on video.</p><p>“Wow! Look at that!” Neel Raithatha, a consultant audiologist at The Hear Clinic in Leicestershire, said in the video.</p><p>Raithatha, whose patient was not identified in the clip, initially estimated that the chunk of earwax measured the entirety of the ear canal, and he wasn’t far off. Earwax clump clogging entire ear canal removed from patient: 'Look at that!'
By Alexandria Hein, Fox News
Posted Jun 20 2019 07:36PM EDT
Updated Jun 20 2019 09:07PM EDT

An audiologist could hardly believe the size of a massive earwax chunk he had just pulled out of his patient's ear during a Feb. 22 procedure that was captured on video.

"Wow! Look at that!" Neel Raithatha, a consultant audiologist at The Hear Clinic in Leicestershire, said in the video.

Raithatha, whose patient was not identified in the clip, initially estimated that the chunk of earwax measured the entirety of the ear canal, and he wasn't far off. The earwax measured at 1 inch (2.5 centimeters), falling just 0.19 inches (0.5 centimeters) short of taking up the whole ear canal. 