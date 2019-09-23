It says tail knotting does happen naturally in the wild, but that this appears to be the act of a person.
The hospital says the animals were “tangled, braided, and purposefully tied together” with a man-made object. It also says the animals were found on train tracks, which is another possible indicator of animal cruelty.
The hospital stresses that animal abuse is “never OK” and that it should always be reported.
Officials have a warning after a Colorado Springs woman put an injured bobcat in her car, inches away from where her child was in a safety seat.
"See this bobcat? Notice its large teeth. Imagine the claws within its big paws," Colorado Parks and Wildlife wrote on Twitter. "A Colorado Springs woman picked up this injured wild cat and put it in her car where her child was seated! NEVER PICK UP WILD ANIMALS. She was lucky."
Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Bill Vogrin says the woman spotted the injured adult male cat while driving, wrapped it in a blanket and put it in the back of her SUV on Wednesday.
An Italian man reportedly mistook his father for a wild boar and fatally shot him during a hunting trip in southern Italy over the weekend, an incident that officials have likened to the “Wild West.”
The 34-year-old man, who authorities have not named, was charged with culpable homicide following the death of his 55-year-old father, BBC News reported .
The two men were stalking the boar separately in the thick bush of Sicignano degli Alburni, a town outside Salerno, on Sunday, Italian daily Il Piccolo reported.
A World War II veteran from Texas will soon celebrate his 100th birthday and is hoping to mark the momentous occasion with help from people around the world.
James South is a resident at the Brookdale assisted living facility in Watauga, Texas, a suburb of Fort Worth. South will turn 100 on Oct. 7, and the facility recently posted an image of the veteran holding a sign on Facebook.
“Hello! My name is James South and I am a proud WWII veteran! I will be turning 100 on October 7th, 2019. I would like to receive 100 birthday cards,” the sign reads in part.