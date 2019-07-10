A British woman died after falling and being impaled by a metal straw she was using in her home, according to inquest details released earlier this week.

Elena Struthers-Gardner, 60, sustained a traumatic brain injury when the 10-inch metal straw went through her eye and pierced her brain on Nov. 22, 2018, in her Dorset home. The details of her gruesome death became public Monday during an inquest.

Her death was ruled an accident and a coroner’s report stated that people should take “great care” when using metal straws.