Posted Aug 09 2019 03:28PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/09/miss_mug-4-4_1565378914715_7584344_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/09/miss_mug-4-4_1565378914715_7584344_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/09/miss_mug-4-4_1565378914715_7584344_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/09/miss_mug-4-4_1565378914715_7584344_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/09/miss_mug-4-4_1565378914715_7584344_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423065423-423065067" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/09/miss_mug-4-4_1565378914715_7584344_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/09/miss_mug-4-4_1565378914715_7584344_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/09/miss_mug-4-4_1565378914715_7584344_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/09/miss_mug-4-4_1565378914715_7584344_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/09/miss_mug-4-4_1565378914715_7584344_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Five days after 22 people were killed at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, panicked shoppers fled a Walmart in Springfield, Missouri, after a man carrying a rifle and wearing body armor walked around the store before being stopped by an off-duty firefighter.

Police on Friday identified the man as 20-year-old Dmitriy Andreychenko, who lived in the Springfield area. Andreychenko was being held in the Greene County jail on suspicion of first-degree making a terrorist threat.

Police did not immediately offer further details about the nature of the possible charge and said no further information would be available while the case is under prosecutorial review.

No shots were fired during the incident on Thursday. Andreychenko was arrested after he was stopped by an armed off-duty firefighter, Springfield police said. No one was injured.

The Springfield News-Leader quoted Lt. (AP)</strong> - Five days after 22 people were killed at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, panicked shoppers fled a Walmart in Springfield, Missouri, after a man carrying a rifle and wearing body armor walked around the store before being stopped by an off-duty firefighter.</p><p>Police on Friday identified the man as 20-year-old Dmitriy Andreychenko, who lived in the Springfield area. Andreychenko was being held in the Greene County jail on suspicion of first-degree making a terrorist threat.</p><p>Police did not immediately offer further details about the nature of the possible charge and said no further information would be available while the case is under prosecutorial review.</p><p>No shots were fired during the incident on Thursday. Andreychenko was arrested after he was stopped by an armed off-duty firefighter, Springfield police said. No one was injured.</p><p>The Springfield News-Leader quoted Lt. Mike Lucas as saying that Andreychenko arrived Thursday afternoon wearing body armor and military-style clothing. He walked inside the Walmart carrying a "tactical rifle," another gun and more than 100 rounds of ammunition, Lucas said.

Lucas said an off-duty firefighter held the suspect at gunpoint until police arrived about three minutes after receiving an initial call.

"His intent was not to cause peace or comfort to anybody that was in the business here," Lucas said. "In fact, he's lucky he's alive still, to be honest."

Security video from inside the store would be reviewed to determine Andreychenko's demeanor and a possible motive, he said.

"His intent obviously was to cause chaos here, and he did that," Lucas added.

Walmart issued a statement Friday that praised authorities for stopping the incident from escalating. It said Andreychenko is no longer welcome in its stores.

"This was a reckless act designed to scare people, disrupt our business and it put our associates and customers at risk," said spokeswoman LeMia Jenkins. "We applaud the quick actions of our associates to evacuate customers from our store, and we're thankful no one was injured."

The Greene County prosecutor is reviewing the case to determine possible charges, police spokeswoman Jasmine Bailey said.

The potential charges in the case will depend on Andreychenko's actions while he was in the store, said Dee Wampler, a longtime Springfield defense attorney and former Greene County prosecutor.

Carrying an assault rifle in public is not necessarily a crime, Wampler told The News-Leader.

"If he was looking at people in a menacing way or if he was saying something to other customers that was frightening to them - those would be factors" and could result in felony charges, Wampler said.

He also could be charged with a misdemeanor peace disturbance, or a different misdemeanor if he was told to leave the store and didn't, Wampler said.

Since January 2017, Missouri has not required a permit to openly or conceal carry a firearm for those 19 years or older. Roughly 30 states allow the open carrying of handguns and rifles and shotguns in public without a permit.

San Francisco-based Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence said six states generally prohibit the open carrying of rifles and shotguns - California, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, and New Jersey - along with the District of Columbia, the law center said.

California, Florida and Illinois also generally ban the open carry of handguns, as do New York and South Carolina.

Springfield is about 165 miles south of Kansas City, Missouri. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401399" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/staring-at-seagulls-may-prevent-them-from-stealing-your-food-scientists-suggest" title="Staring at seagulls may prevent them from stealing your food, scientists suggest" data-articleId="423119208" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/Staring_down_bold_seagulls_may_stop_them_0_7584910_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/Staring_down_bold_seagulls_may_stop_them_0_7584910_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/Staring_down_bold_seagulls_may_stop_them_0_7584910_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/Staring_down_bold_seagulls_may_stop_them_0_7584910_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/Staring_down_bold_seagulls_may_stop_them_0_7584910_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Scientists believe they've found a way to keep daring seagulls from stealing off your plate." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Staring at seagulls may prevent them from stealing your food, scientists suggest</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 07:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Seagulls are rather notorious for food-snatching in urban areas — like the hungry gull who went viral after nabbing a $21 lobster roll out of the hand of an unsuspecting woman who caught it all on camera — but scientists now believe that staring might be the best way to keep feisty gulls at bay.</p><p>RELATED: Seagull photobombs, steals woman's lobster roll</p><p>Researchers focused on herring gulls in coastal towns in Cornwall, U.K., an area where gulls are accustomed to human interactions and have eaten humans’ food before.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/walmart-pulls-violent-video-game-displays-and-ads-but-will-still-sell-guns" title="Walmart pulls violent video game displays and ads - but will still sell guns" data-articleId="423070076" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/Walmart_removes_violent_video_game_ads___0_7584603_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/Walmart_removes_violent_video_game_ads___0_7584603_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/Walmart_removes_violent_video_game_ads___0_7584603_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/Walmart_removes_violent_video_game_ads___0_7584603_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/Walmart_removes_violent_video_game_ads___0_7584603_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Walmart ordered employees to remove violent video game sigs and displays from all of its stores around the country, but it will continue to sell guns." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Walmart pulls violent video game displays and ads - but will still sell guns</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 04:00PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 06:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Walmart has ordered workers to remove video game signs and displays that depict violence from stores nationwide after 22 people died in a shooting at one of its Texas stores but will continue to sell guns.</p><p>In an internal memo, the retailer told employees to remove any violent marketing material, unplug Xbox and PlayStation consoles that show violent video games and turn off any violence depicted on screens in its electronics departments.</p><p>Employees also were asked to shut off hunting season videos in the sporting goods department where guns are sold.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/jupiter-saturn-moon-will-align-in-the-night-sky-creating-epic-views-this-weekend" title="Jupiter, Saturn, moon will align in the night sky, creating epic views this weekend" data-articleId="423070024" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/Look_up_to_see_Jupiter__Saturn_and_the_m_0_7584233_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/Look_up_to_see_Jupiter__Saturn_and_the_m_0_7584233_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/Look_up_to_see_Jupiter__Saturn_and_the_m_0_7584233_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/Look_up_to_see_Jupiter__Saturn_and_the_m_0_7584233_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/Look_up_to_see_Jupiter__Saturn_and_the_m_0_7584233_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This weekend will provide some epic opportunities to view Jupiter and Saturn in the night sky as the August 15 full moon approaches." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jupiter, Saturn, moon will align in the night sky, creating epic views this weekend</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 04:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>August is a stargazer’s dream, with simultaneous meteor showers occurring at the beginning of the month — one of which, the Perseids, is widely considered the best and brightest of the year — two full moons, and some epic opportunities to view planets, such as Jupiter and Saturn, which will both align with the moon in the night sky this weekend.</p><p>The moon and Jupiter will be in very close proximity on Friday night, and can be seen together in the southern night sky after the sun goes down. The waxing gibbous moon will be only a few degrees away from Jupiter, which will be visible from dusk until the wee hours of the morning in most part of the world.</p><p>Saturn will then align with the nearly-full gibbous moon on Sunday night. id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/teachers-community-rally-to-redo-back-to-school-after-fire-destroys-classrooms" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/09/Teachers_decorate_new_rooms_after_fire_1_7585515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/09/Teachers_decorate_new_rooms_after_fire_1_7585515_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/09/Teachers_decorate_new_rooms_after_fire_1_7585515_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/09/Teachers_decorate_new_rooms_after_fire_1_7585515_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/09/Teachers_decorate_new_rooms_after_fire_1_7585515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Teachers, community rally to redo back-to-school after fire destroys classrooms</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/athletes-ready-to-compete-in-specially-fit-games" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/09/V-SPECIALLY%20FIT%20GAMES%2011%20_WTVTd88c_146.mxf.00_00_07_56.Still002_1565405593458.jpg_7585508_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/09/V-SPECIALLY%20FIT%20GAMES%2011%20_WTVTd88c_146.mxf.00_00_07_56.Still002_1565405593458.jpg_7585508_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/09/V-SPECIALLY%20FIT%20GAMES%2011%20_WTVTd88c_146.mxf.00_00_07_56.Still002_1565405593458.jpg_7585508_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/09/V-SPECIALLY%20FIT%20GAMES%2011%20_WTVTd88c_146.mxf.00_00_07_56.Still002_1565405593458.jpg_7585508_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/09/V-SPECIALLY%20FIT%20GAMES%2011%20_WTVTd88c_146.mxf.00_00_07_56.Still002_1565405593458.jpg_7585508_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Athletes ready to compete in Specially Fit Games</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deadly-carjacking-victim-s-family-face-suspect-in-court" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/09/Carjacking_victim_s_family_gathers_to_re_2_7585180_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/09/Carjacking_victim_s_family_gathers_to_re_2_7585180_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/09/Carjacking_victim_s_family_gathers_to_re_2_7585180_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/09/Carjacking_victim_s_family_gathers_to_re_2_7585180_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/09/Carjacking_victim_s_family_gathers_to_re_2_7585180_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deadly carjacking victim's family face suspect in court</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/citrus-county-adds-text-to-911-service" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/09/Text_to_911_now_available_in_Citrus_Co__1_7585322_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/09/Text_to_911_now_available_in_Citrus_Co__1_7585322_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/09/Text_to_911_now_available_in_Citrus_Co__1_7585322_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/09/Text_to_911_now_available_in_Citrus_Co__1_7585322_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/09/Text_to_911_now_available_in_Citrus_Co__1_7585322_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Citrus County adds text-to-911 service</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/teen-mother-baby-missing-since-tuesday-from-plant-city" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/david%20ana%20francisco_1565293377724.jpg_7581753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/david%20ana%20francisco_1565293377724.jpg_7581753_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/david%20ana%20francisco_1565293377724.jpg_7581753_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/david%20ana%20francisco_1565293377724.jpg_7581753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/david%20ana%20francisco_1565293377724.jpg_7581753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;HCSO&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teen mother, baby missing since Tuesday from Plant City</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1177_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1177"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_1177_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_1177_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '423065423'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8437_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8437"></span> <div 