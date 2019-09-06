< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Automakers pledge to install rear seat reminders to prevent hot car deaths fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/automakers-pledge-to-install-rear-seat-reminders-to-prevent-hot-car-deaths" data-title="Automakers pledge to install rear seat reminders to prevent hot car deaths" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/automakers-pledge-to-install-rear-seat-reminders-to-prevent-hot-car-deaths" addthis:title="Automakers pledge to install rear seat reminders to prevent hot car deaths"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-427668534.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-427668534");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-427668534-427668509"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/GETTY%20car%20seat_1567781855267.jpg_7642921_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/GETTY%20car%20seat_1567781855267.jpg_7642921_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/GETTY%20car%20seat_1567781855267.jpg_7642921_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/GETTY%20car%20seat_1567781855267.jpg_7642921_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/GETTY%20car%20seat_1567781855267.jpg_7642921_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Picture posed by models. Stock generic picture of a car seat in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Paul Faith - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Picture posed by models. Stock generic picture of a car seat in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Paul Faith - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-427668534-427668509" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/GETTY%20car%20seat_1567781855267.jpg_7642921_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/GETTY%20car%20seat_1567781855267.jpg_7642921_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/GETTY%20car%20seat_1567781855267.jpg_7642921_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/GETTY%20car%20seat_1567781855267.jpg_7642921_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/GETTY%20car%20seat_1567781855267.jpg_7642921_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Picture posed by models. Stock generic picture of a car seat in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Paul Faith - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Picture posed by models. Stock generic picture of a car seat in Belfast, Northern Ireland. By TOM KRISHER, AP Auto Writer
Posted Sep 06 2019 10:57AM EDT The advocacy group Kids and Cars says a record 54 children were killed last year.</p><p>Vehicles would give drivers audible and visual alerts to check back seats every time they turn off the ignition.</p><p>"Automakers have been exploring ways to address this safety issue, and this commitment underscores how such innovations and increased awareness can help children right now," David Schwietert, interim CEO of the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, a trade group that includes a dozen large car companies. General Motors, for instance, has a reminder on all of its four-door sedans, trucks and SUVs starting with the 2019 model year. The system issues alerts if the rear doors were opened before the start of a trip. Hyundai has pledged to make a similar system standard on its vehicles by 2022.</p><p>The auto alliance says the agreement is a minimum and doesn't preclude automakers from coming up with more sophisticated solutions.</p><p>The U.S. House is considering a bill that would require such alerts.</p><p>Two House Democrats, Frank Pallone Jr. of New Jersey and Jan Schakowsky of Illinois, a co-sponsor of the bill, said the industry's action was a step in the right direction, but history has shown that voluntary commitments don't necessarily bring meaningful action.</p><p>"Congress must be vigilant and continue to pursue legislation that requires these companies to take the necessary steps to protect children and holds the companies accountable," they said in a statement.</p><p>Kids and Cars said that the auto industry's move is a way to avoid binding government regulations.</p><p>An alert every time a vehicle is turned off wouldn't address nearly one-third of the hot car deaths in which children get into a car on their own and become trapped, the group said in a statement.</p><p>"In order for a system to be effective and comprehensive, the system must be able to detect the presence of a rear seat occupant, not just infer that there might be one," the group said.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var 