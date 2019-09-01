< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. id="relatedHeadlines-426677047" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Hurricane Dorian barreled through the Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane Saturday, turning streets into rivers and causing extensive damage to the islands.</p><p>Latrae Rehming, who lives in Nassau, says it's been nothing but non-stop rain and some strong wind gusts. Nassau is about 90 miles south of Abaco where residents are experiencing the worst of the storm. Rehming has several friends there and says he is praying for everyone's safety.</p><p>Video shows strong winds and heavy rain blasting the island of Abaco Saturday. Some roads were completely flooded in a neighborhood near the ocean. Cell phone video showed water rushing into the area.</p><p>"Around the island there is a lot of water. I think they anticipate because of the tide system we can expect more flooding on the island of Nassau. But currently, right now everyone is focused on Abaco and Grand Bahama," Rehming said.</p><p>Abaco and Grand Bahama is where Rehming says his friends are taking cover from the storm. He says they told him multiple roofs had been torn off of homes. Some buildings were demolished. Other buildings were badly damaged, but still standing.</p> <div id='continue-text-426677047' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-426677047' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-426677047' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-426677047', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '426677047'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>"If we could feel the wind in Nassau, I can't imagine what's happening in Marsh Harbour and Abaco," Rehming said.</p><p>Rehming spoke to friends early Saturday morning who told him they were safe. He hasn't heard from them since and says cell service has been out ever since Hurricane Dorian made landfall.</p><p>"Some of these homes up the coast have very strong concrete frames. The only thing they may have is a compromised roof, but everything else was pretty decent. They said they were on elevated land," Rehming said.</p><p>Rehming says some of his friends were being evacuated by people using tractors and dump trucks. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Raw__First_video_of_damage_over_Abaco_0_7635608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Raw__First_video_of_damage_over_Abaco_0_7635608_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Raw__First_video_of_damage_over_Abaco_0_7635608_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Raw__First_video_of_damage_over_Abaco_0_7635608_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Raw__First_video_of_damage_over_Abaco_0_7635608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Brandon Clement shared this video of damage to Abaco Islands in the wake of Hurricane Dorian." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>"Really bad scene": Witnesses describe destruction, death in Bahamas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jennifer Holton, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 04:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 06:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As Hurricane Dorian parked over the Bahamas for a day in a half, residents in Freeport like Jason DeGregory hunkered down in their homes.</p><p>"In Freeport, in Grand Bahamas, we have a history of major storms," DeGregory said. "But this one was different. You could feel the intensity."</p><p>Luckily for DeGregory and some others across the northern Bahamian Island, they have a phone network company called ALIV which, he says, has pretty much been a saving grace for residents. Many who have been able to communicate on the ground have noted their carrier as ALIV.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/sheriff-14-year-old-confesses-to-killing-5-family-members-in-alabama-home" title="Sheriff: ﻿14-year-old confesses to killing 5 family members in Alabama home" data-articleId="427103837" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/Sheriff__Teen_confesses_to_fatally_shoot_0_7634501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/Sheriff__Teen_confesses_to_fatally_shoot_0_7634501_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/Sheriff__Teen_confesses_to_fatally_shoot_0_7634501_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/Sheriff__Teen_confesses_to_fatally_shoot_0_7634501_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/Sheriff__Teen_confesses_to_fatally_shoot_0_7634501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The sheriff’s office said the teen called police, and he allegedly admitted to the shooting during an interview." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sheriff: 14-year-old confesses to killing 5 family members in Alabama home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 07:57AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 08:03AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 14-year-old boy confessed to shooting all five members of his family at a residence in Alabama, authorities said Tuesday.</p><p>The teen was "assisting investigators in locating the weapon, a 9mm handgun that he said he tossed nearby," according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office .</p><p>Authorities were called early Tuesday morning to a report of five people shot at a home in Elkmont, located about 30 miles northwest of Huntsville. Three people were confirmed dead at the scene and two were airlifted to a hospital in critical condition, the sheriff's office said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/tropics/deadly-dorian-pounds-relentlessly-at-desperate-bahamas-1" title=""Total devastation": Hurricane Dorian levels parts of the Bahamas" data-articleId="427056341" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Raw__First_video_of_damage_over_Abaco_0_7635608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Raw__First_video_of_damage_over_Abaco_0_7635608_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Raw__First_video_of_damage_over_Abaco_0_7635608_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Raw__First_video_of_damage_over_Abaco_0_7635608_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Raw__First_video_of_damage_over_Abaco_0_7635608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Brandon Clement shared this video of damage to Abaco Islands in the wake of Hurricane Dorian." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>"Total devastation": Hurricane Dorian levels parts of the Bahamas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">RAMON ESPINOSA, DANICA COTO and MICHAEL WEISSENSTEIN, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 07:31AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 11:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Relief officials reported scenes of utter ruin Tuesday in parts of the Bahamas and rushed to deal with an unfolding humanitarian crisis in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, the most powerful storm on record ever to hit the islands.</p><p>The Bahamian Prime Minister said the death toll has risen to 7, with the full scope of the disaster still unknown.</p><p>Hubert Minnis says the deaths involved two people who were injured earlier and taken to New Providence Island. He spoke late Tuesday at a news conference.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<div class="story-page-divider"></div>
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header> class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/early-morning-workout-group-spreads-good-to-others"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Workout_group_spreads_good_to_others_1_7636113_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Workout_group_spreads_good_to_others_1_20190903230451"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Early-morning workout group spreads good to others</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/consumer/officials-if-possible-do-not-return-hurricane-supplies"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/P-RETURN%20HURRICANE%20SUPPLIES_WTVT66e9_146.mxf.00_00_37_40.Still001_1567550658725.jpg_7636042_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P-RETURN HURRICANE SUPPLIES_WTVT66e9_146.mxf.00_00_37_40.Still001_1567550658725.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Officials: If possible, do not return hurricane supplies</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/70-volunteer-pilots-take-relief-items-to-bahamas-from-st-pete"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/sol%20relief_1567548584166.jpg_7635685_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="sol relief_1567548584166.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>70 volunteer pilots take relief items to Bahamas from St. Pete</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 