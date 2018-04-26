Best job ever! WOW Air offering paid summer position traveling the world

Best summer job ever!



Iceland-based airline WOW Air posted the ultimate summer job via their Twitter page looking for their first ever 'Travel Guide' with some amazing perks!

“We are now accepting applications for a 3 month paid summer job, where you will move to Iceland and travel the world with your best friend,” according to the airline’s posting.

Now hiring for the world’s best summer job! ☀ Get paid to move to Iceland and travel the world creating travel content this summer ✈🌍 Show us what you got in your hometown and apply here 👉 https://t.co/jZdVcSZ3PN#wowtravelguide pic.twitter.com/CWU21dnrko — WOW air (@wow_air) April 23, 2018



The lucky 'Air Travel Guide' will move to Iceland for three months and travel to a number of the airline’s 38 destinations to create the ultimate digital travel guide.



The position begins June 1, lasts until August 15 and pays a cool $4,500 a month.



The best perk of all — the airline says the selected 'Travel Guide' will be able to bring a friend and he or she will get paid too!

To apply, the airline asks that applicants “create and upload a short video travel guide (max 2 min) of your hometown” before the May 14, 2018 deadline.

For more information and where to apply, click here.

