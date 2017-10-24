Bond denied for teens accused of dropping rock from I-75 overpass

- A Genesee County judge denied bond Tuesday for the five teens charged with dropping a rock from an I-75 overpass and killing a man.

Five Clio High School students are charged each with one count of second-degree murder, and one count of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder: 17-year-old Kyle Anger, 16-year-old Mark Sekelsky, 15-year-old Trevor Gray, 16-year-old Mikayden Payne, and 15-year-old Alexzander Miller.

Police say the teens threw a rock over an overpass near Dodge Road, striking and killing 32-year-old Kenneth White as he rode passenger in a vehicle heading down the highway.

Police say Kyle Anger is accused of throwing the rock that hit the van. All defendants are being tried as adults.

Genesee County District Court Judge William Crawford cited the seriousness of the crime and refused to grant bond. Not-guilty pleas were entered.

Relatives of the victim and the five teens declined to comment after the hearing.

The judge set a preliminary hearing for Nov. 2.

