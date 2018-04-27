Bucs take USC RB Ronald Jones II in 2nd round of NFL draft

By: MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press

Posted: Apr 27 2018 09:04PM EDT

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers turned to offense with their first pick in the second round, taking USC running back Ronald Jones II.

Finding a running back capable of easing the burden on quarterback Jameis Winston to carry the offense was a priority addressed by Jones' selection with the 38th overall pick Friday night.

Jones rushed for 1,550 yards and 19 touchdown for USC last season. He averaged 6.1 yards per carry and scored 39 rushing TDs during his three years with the Trojans.

Tampa Bay selected Washington defensive tackle Vita Vea 12th overall during Thursday's first round.

For more AP NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

