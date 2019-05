- Burger King announced the company wants to eat up customers’ student loans.

The fast food chain said it will start helping graduates pay off their debt. The program, Whopper Loans, runs through June 6.

All customers have to do is make a purchase on the Burger King mobile app and submit their monthly student loan payment. Twice a week, the company will give out up to $500 to 150 customers.

LINK: If you’re craving a Whopper with a side of savings, head over to Burger King’s website for a chance to win.



Continue reading below