- One restaurant is offering a delicious incentive to motivate patrons to socialize without using their phones.

A Curry Pizza Company location in Fresno, California wants customers to put their phones away, and they’re offering a “Talk to Each Other Discount.” If a group of at least five can make it through a meal without checking their phones, the restaurant will dish out a free pizza pie.

Everyone has to have a smartphone and the phones will be inspected to make sure they receive service. The company said their goal is to have people stop using cell phones while eating, and to communicate more person-to-person.

So far, the restaurant has given away between 40 to 50 pizzas.

