As a police helicopter hovered over the neighborhood making announcements that officers were searching for the woman, a group of young sleuths began their own search of the streets for the 97-year-old. Logan Hultman, Kashton Claiborne and Makenna Rogers, who are all 10, and 11-year-old Hope Claiborne set out and eventually found Belford, several hours after she was reported missing, hiding in bushes a few blocks away from their homes.
“She was right here and she was walking and she was talking to herself. And then when we came, she said, ‘No, no, no. Go away, go away, go away,'" Kashton told FOX40.
Hope, the oldest of the group, knew then what she had to do. “I called 911 and I said that I found this missing woman,” she told FOX40.
Roseville police said when officers arrived on the street in the neighborhood they were "overwhelmed by the number of residents out of their houses, looking around the neighborhood."
"Our surprised dispatchers took the initial call from this team of junior detectives which helped connect officers to the missing person," police said on Facebook. "This is a great example of our exceptional community coming together to lend a helping hand. This proves a great point, age is just a number and anyone can help out in a time of need."
The search didn't go off without some challenges. Before they found the 97-year-old, Logan told FOX40 he went over a bump on his bike that caused him to fall off. The group had to go back home to get cleaned up.
“So we came all the way back and my brother patched me up," he said.
Logan’s mother, Alyssa Hultman, said her son gave her a blunt reason why the group found the need to go out searching for the woman on their own.
“He looked at me like I was almost crazy and said, ‘Because somebody needed help, mom. And when people need help you go and help them. That’s what we do,’” Hultman told FOX40. “So that right there, that makes you proud.”
Posted Oct 06 2019 07:46PM EDT
Updated Oct 06 2019 08:29PM EDT
It wasn't your normal day of hair styling, and local chit-chat at this hair salon.
People inside the "Be.you.tiful" hair salon in Long Island got quite a surprise when a horned deer came crashing through the salon window.
The deer jumped over a couch, hitting a woman who was sitting down. Unsure what to do, the deer ran around while workers screamed and ducked for cover.
Posted Oct 06 2019 07:03PM EDT
Updated Oct 06 2019 07:34PM EDT
A girl with cerebral palsy amazed her mother by taking her first steps without the help of her walker on Friday.
The video, filmed by Lovely Janae on Oct. 4, was filmed in the family's living room in Austin Texas.
Lovely's daughter Love had never before walked unaided without her walker.
Posted Oct 06 2019 06:24PM EDT
Updated Oct 06 2019 06:25PM EDT
A 33rd horse has died at Santa Anita racetrack since December 26.
The latest casualty was a 5-year-old gelding named Ky. (Kentucky) Colonel who collapsed and died from an apparent heart attack after jogging around the Arcadia racetrack Saturday afternoon.
The gelding's trainer, Richard Mandella, told reporters the horse had recently returned to racing after being away for a rest. Colonel had five wins in 20 career starts. He last raced in May at Golden Gate Fields in Northern California.