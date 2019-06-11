< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Canada to ban single-use plastics data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/canada-to-ban-single-use-plastics" data-title="Canada to ban single-use plastics" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/canada-to-ban-single-use-plastics" addthis:title="Canada to ban single-use plastics"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411986475.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411986475");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411986475-411986450"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/plastic%20straws_1560248745634.jpg_7381691_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/plastic%20straws_1560248745634.jpg_7381691_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/plastic%20straws_1560248745634.jpg_7381691_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/plastic%20straws_1560248745634.jpg_7381691_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/plastic%20straws_1560248745634.jpg_7381691_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411986475-411986450" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/plastic%20straws_1560248745634.jpg_7381691_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/plastic%20straws_1560248745634.jpg_7381691_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/plastic%20straws_1560248745634.jpg_7381691_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/plastic%20straws_1560248745634.jpg_7381691_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/plastic%20straws_1560248745634.jpg_7381691_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By By ROB GILLIES, Associated Press
Posted Jun 11 2019 06:26AM EDT science-based review, but the government is considering items such as water bottles, plastic bags and straws.</p><p>"As early as 2021, Canada will ban harmful single-use plastics from coast to coast," Trudeau said.</p><p>Trudeau said his government is drawing inspiration from the European Union's Parliament, which voted overwhelmingly in March to impose a wide-ranging ban on single-use plastics to counter pollution from discarded items that end up in waterways and fields. Legislatures of the EU member states must vote on the measure before it takes effect.</p><p>"Many other countries are doing that and Canada will be one of them," Trudeau said. This is a big step but we know can do this for 2021. The government said that 1 million birds and over 100,000 sea mammals worldwide are injured or die each year when they mistake plastic for food or become entangled.</p><p>The EU's measure would affect a range of plastic products for which reasonable alternatives exist, from straws to earbuds, starting in 2021.</p><p>Disposable utensils would not be completely off-limits, but the EU measure calls for them to be made of sustainable materials when possible. The EU legislation also sets a goal of having 90 percent of plastic bottles recycled by 2025 and of halving the litter from the 10 items that turn up in oceans most often.</p><p>The EU estimated the changes will cost the bloc's economy 259 million to 695 million euros a year ($291 million to $781 million). It's not clear what the cost would be for Canada.</p><p>China's decision to no longer import some of the EU's waste helped spur the plastics ban.</p><p>China banned the import of plastic waste last year, causing other Southeast Asian nations to become new destinations. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Alabama gov OKs chemical castration for some sex offenders</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 06:37AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 08:02AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed into law legislation that would require certain sex offenders to be chemically castrated before their parole.</p><p>Gov. Kay Ivey's press office said Monday that she had signed the bill, which is to take effect later this year. The measure applies to sex offenders convicted of certain crimes involving children younger than 13.</p><p>Chemical castration involves injection of medication that blocks testosterone production. Under the measure, certain offenders must receive the medication before they are paroled from prison. A judge would decide when the medication could be stopped.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/wisconsin-city-considers-ordinance-to-fine-parents-of-bullies" title="Wisconsin city considers ordinance to fine parents of bullies" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/City_in_Wisconsin_considering_ordinance__0_7380457_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/City_in_Wisconsin_considering_ordinance__0_7380457_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/City_in_Wisconsin_considering_ordinance__0_7380457_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/City_in_Wisconsin_considering_ordinance__0_7380457_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/City_in_Wisconsin_considering_ordinance__0_7380457_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Parents of bullies in one Wisconsin city may soon face fines for their child's actions as the municipality considers an anti-bullying ordinance." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wisconsin city considers ordinance to fine parents of bullies</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 08:21PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 08:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Wisconsin city is considering an ordinance that would impose fines on the parents of young bullies after a viral social media post showed handwritten notes that students sent to a middle school girl urging her to kill herself.</p><p>The Legislative Committee in Wisconsin Rapids voted unanimously Monday to move an anti-bullying ordinance to be considered on June 18 by the Common Council, the Wisconsin Rapids Tribune reported.</p><p>The draft ordinance prohibits bullying, harassment, and retaliation against anyone who reports such incidents. The measure would also hold parents and guardians responsible for such behavior of children younger than 18 years old. Penalties for a first fineable offense would be $50, with additional costs bringing the total to $313, City Attorney Susan Schill said. But parents would receive warnings first.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/scientists-predict-dead-zone-the-size-of-massachusetts-in-gulf-of-mexico" title="Scientists predict 'dead zone' the size of Massachusetts in Gulf of Mexico" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/flooding%20dead%20zone_1560211129739.jpg_7380309_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/flooding%20dead%20zone_1560211129739.jpg_7380309_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/flooding%20dead%20zone_1560211129739.jpg_7380309_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/flooding%20dead%20zone_1560211129739.jpg_7380309_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/flooding%20dead%20zone_1560211129739.jpg_7380309_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="There&#39;s a &quot;dead zone&quot; in the Gulf of Mexico where the water holds too little oxygen to sustain marine life, and scientists are predicting one of the largest in history this summer." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Scientists predict 'dead zone' the size of Massachusetts in Gulf of Mexico</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 07:30PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 09:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There's a "dead zone" in the Gulf of Mexico where the water holds too little oxygen to sustain marine life, and scientists are predicting one of the largest in history this summer.</p><p>The gulf's dead zone, called the hypoxic zone, is primarily caused by excess nutrient pollution from humans, particularly nitrogen and phosphorous, which run off into the Mississippi River and into the gulf, according to experts . 