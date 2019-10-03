Travel website TripAdvisor announced it will no longer sell tickets or generate revenue from any attractions that are involved with the captivity of ocean mammals.

“As a result any commercial facility that either breeds or imports cetaceans for public display will be banned from sale on TripAdvisor and Viator,” a press release said .

Cetaceans include whales, dolphins and porpoises, and TripAdvisor said the policy change comes as part of the company’s overall focus on animal wellness and conservation. TripAdvisor said the decision came after an “extensive consultation process” with marine biologists, zoologists and conservationists.