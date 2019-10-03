While several stores choose to open early on Thanksgiving Day to get a head start on Black Friday sales for eager shoppers, a growing number of major retailers have said they’ll be closed so employees can spend the day with their families.
Over the past decade, many retail chains have expanded their Black Friday hours earlier and earlier, sometimes into the previous day, to get a head start on the competition.
Among the stores that will officially be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2019, which falls on Nov. 28, are Ace Hardware, BJ’s, Costco, Guitar Center, Hobby Lobby, Homegoods, Lowe’s, Marshalls, Petco, Sam’s Club, Sierra Trading Post, Staples, Stein Mart, T.J. Maxx and True Value, according to BestBlackFriday.com and TheBlackFriday.com , websites that compile annual Black Friday information for consumers.