Canadian service dogs attend 'Billy Elliot' production, photo goes viral data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Canadian service dogs attend 'Billy Elliot' production, photo goes viral&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/canadian-service-dogs-attend-billy-elliot-production-photo-goes-viral" data-title="Canadian service dogs attend 'Billy Elliot' production, photo goes viral" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/canadian-service-dogs-attend-billy-elliot-production-photo-goes-viral" addthis:title="Canadian service dogs attend 'Billy Elliot' production, photo goes viral"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424365723.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424365723");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424365723-0">3 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424365723-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/dogs-theater-2-k9-country-inn-service-dogs_1566088526822_7600635_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424365723-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> (Stratford Festival) </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/dogs-theater-2-k9-country-inn-service-dogs_1566088526822_7600635_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424365723-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="dogs-theater-2-k9-country-inn-service-dogs_1566088526822.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/dogs-theater-3-k9-country-inn-service-dogs_1566088531435_7600637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424365723-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="dogs-theater-3-k9-country-inn-service-dogs_1566088531435.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/dogs-theater-1-k9-country-inn-service-dogs_1566088526877_7600636_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424365723-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="dogs-theater-1-k9-country-inn-service-dogs_1566088526877.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-424365723-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/dogs-theater-2-k9-country-inn-service-dogs_1566088526822_7600635_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="(Stratford Festival)" title="dogs-theater-2-k9-country-inn-service-dogs_1566088526822.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>(Stratford Festival)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/dogs-theater-3-k9-country-inn-service-dogs_1566088531435_7600637_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="(Stratford Festival)" title="dogs-theater-3-k9-country-inn-service-dogs_1566088531435.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>(Stratford Festival)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/dogs-theater-1-k9-country-inn-service-dogs_1566088526877_7600636_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="(Stratford Festival)" b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-424365723").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-424365723").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424365723" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX NEWS)</strong> - An adorable photo of a group of service dogs sitting in a Canadian theater last week catching a production of "Billy Elliot" has gone viral.</p><p>The photo shows the crowd of mainly poodles and golden retrievers taking up at least four rows and attentively watching the stage during the Stratford Festival in Ontario. The objective was to prevent fur from flying during live theater so the pups can help their handlers navigate a theater atmosphere.</p><p>"It's important to prepare the dogs for any activity the handler may like to attend," said Laura Mackenzie, owner of K-9 Country Inn Working Service Dogs and who spearheaded the outing, told <a href="https://www.cbc.ca/radio/q/blog/adorable-photos-of-dogs-attending-a-stratford-performance-takes-off-online-1.5246983?__vfz=medium%3Dsharebar&fbclid=IwAR0dtoYrtecCV2PebM3HDUfPJ__JqHdVM4yqNvfCqDJcTfrAG34D2urwakQ" target="_blank">CBC radio</a>.</p><p>"The theater gives us the opportunity to expose the dogs to different stimuli such as lights, loud noises and movement of varying degrees. The dogs must remain relaxed in tight quarters for an extended period of time."</p><p>The canines took part in the theater's "relaxed performance," made for attendees with autism or for those who need a calmer experience. "They were all extremely well-behaved," Stratford Festival spokesperson Ann Swerdfager told the radio station. "I was in the lobby when they came in, then they took their seats, then got out of their seats at intermission and went back. All of the things we learn as humans when we start going to the theater."

Swerdfager said both cast and audience members were thrilled to see the four-legged attendees and that service dogs are accepted there several times per week. It's a unique training method that gives service handlers a leg up on attending outings, like a play.

"Everybody was so thrilled to see all these dogs at one time in the audience. It's really exciting. And it's thrilling to be part of something that is going to serve theatergoers of the future," Swerdfager told the outlet. "It's wonderful that going to the theater is considered one of the things that you want to train a service dog for, rather than thinking that theatre is out of reach for people who require a service animal because it isn't," she added.

All of the doggies were reportedly all very good boys during the show, and Mackenzie said she plans to return with more pups in the future."All of the dogs were fantastic and remained relaxed throughout the performance. Some even watched through the cracks of the seats," said Mackenzie. "The dogs loved the show almost as much as their handlers."

Read updates at FOXNews.com. And it's thrilling to be part of something that is going to serve theatergoers of the future," Swerdfager told the outlet.</p><p>"It's wonderful that going to the theater is considered one of the things that you want to train a service dog for, rather than thinking that theatre is out of reach for people who require a service animal because it isn't," she added.</p><p>All of the doggies were reportedly all very good boys during the show, and Mackenzie said she plans to return with more pups in the future."All of the dogs were fantastic and remained relaxed throughout the performance. Some even watched through the cracks of the seats," said Mackenzie. More News Stories

Video shows man nearly struck by lightning in South Carolina

A man in South Carolina experienced a close call when he was nearly struck by a bolt of lightning.

By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Aug 18 2019 12:27AM EDT
Updated Aug 18 2019 12:37AM EDT

A man walking through a South Carolina school campus was nearly hit by lightning, security camera showed.

The incident was captured on a surveillance camera at the Academy for Technology and Academics in Conway on Thursday.

The video showed school counselor Romulus McNeill holding an umbrella and walking on the sidewalk as a lightning bolt struck nearby. The strike startled him, causing him to drop his umbrella as he jumped. data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/18/South_Carolina_man_nearly_hit_by_lightni_0_7600779_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/18/South_Carolina_man_nearly_hit_by_lightni_0_7600779_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/18/South_Carolina_man_nearly_hit_by_lightni_0_7600779_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/18/South_Carolina_man_nearly_hit_by_lightni_0_7600779_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/18/South_Carolina_man_nearly_hit_by_lightni_0_7600779_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A man in South Carolina experienced a close call when he was nearly struck by a bolt of lightning." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Video shows man nearly struck by lightning in South Carolina</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 12:27AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 12:37AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man walking through a South Carolina school campus was nearly hit by lightning, security camera showed.</p><p>The incident was captured on a surveillance camera at the Academy for Technology and Academics in Conway on Thursday.</p><p>The video showed school counselor Romulus McNeill holding an umbrella and walking on the sidewalk as a lightning bolt struck nearby. Pennsylvania couple accused of faking baby's birth, death to collect cash and gifts

Posted Aug 17 2019 10:52PM EDT

A Pennsylvania couple who reportedly set up a GoFundMe page asking for donations in the wake of their newborn son's death are now being accused by police of faking the child's entire existence as part of a ruse to collect cash and gifts from their friends, family and community.

Geoffrey and Kaycee Lang, of Friedens, were hit with misdemeanor theft charges in Westmoreland and Somerset counties this week after police searched their home and found a doll that resembled the infant seen in photos the couple says was of their son, Easton, WTAE reported , citing court documents.

"I don't know what their motive was – to hurt your family and everybody? It's just sick," Cynthia DiLascio, a friend who organized a baby shower for the couple in May and later reported them to police, told the station. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pennsylvania couple accused of faking baby's birth, death to collect cash and gifts</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 10:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Pennsylvania couple who reportedly set up a GoFundMe page asking for donations in the wake of their newborn son’s death are now being accused by police of faking the child’s entire existence as part of a ruse to collect cash and gifts from their friends, family and community.</p><p>Geoffrey and Kaycee Lang, of Friedens, were hit with misdemeanor theft charges in Westmoreland and Somerset counties this week after police searched their home and found a doll that resembled the infant seen in photos the couple says was of their son, Easton, WTAE reported , citing court documents.</p><p>“I don’t know what their motive was – to hurt your family and everybody? Getting killed by police a leading cause of death for young American black men, study finds

By FOX 5 DC staff
Posted Aug 17 2019 10:32PM EDT

Getting killed by police is a leading cause of death for young black men and boys in the U.S., a new study finds.

Black men and boys are 2.5 times more likely than white men and boys to die during a police encounter, according to the study published this month in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Overall, about one in 1,000 black men and boys in the U.S. can expect to die at the hands of a police officer. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Getting killed by police a leading cause of death for young American black men, study finds</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 DC staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 10:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Getting killed by police is a leading cause of death for young black men and boys in the U.S., a new study finds.</p><p>Black men and boys are 2.5 times more likely than white men and boys to die during a police encounter, according to the study published this month in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.</p><p>Overall, about one in 1,000 black men and boys in the U.S. can expect to die at the hands of a police officer. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> Most Recent

Local paralympic athlete represents USA playing table tennis at 2019 Parapan American Games

Local woman works to help teens in foster care

Deputies search for attempted murder suspect in Hernando County

Brosseau's RBI single in 13th lifts Rays past Tigers 1-0

Pennsylvania couple accused of faking baby's birth, death to collect cash and gifts data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/vlcsnap-2019-08-17-23h50m20s655_1566100373934_7600822_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/vlcsnap-2019-08-17-23h50m20s655_1566100373934_7600822_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/vlcsnap-2019-08-17-23h50m20s655_1566100373934_7600822_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/vlcsnap-2019-08-17-23h50m20s655_1566100373934_7600822_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Local paralympic athlete represents USA playing table tennis at 2019 Parapan American Games</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/local-woman-works-to-help-teens-in-foster-care" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/Woman_creates_nonprofit_to_help_foster_c_2_7600820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/Woman_creates_nonprofit_to_help_foster_c_2_7600820_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/Woman_creates_nonprofit_to_help_foster_c_2_7600820_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/Woman_creates_nonprofit_to_help_foster_c_2_7600820_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/Woman_creates_nonprofit_to_help_foster_c_2_7600820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Local woman works to help teens in foster care</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deputies-search-for-attempted-murder-suspect-in-hernando-county" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/timothy%20kydd%20hernando_1566098618343.jpg_7600544_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/timothy%20kydd%20hernando_1566098618343.jpg_7600544_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/timothy%20kydd%20hernando_1566098618343.jpg_7600544_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/timothy%20kydd%20hernando_1566098618343.jpg_7600544_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/timothy%20kydd%20hernando_1566098618343.jpg_7600544_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Timothy&#x20;Kydd&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Hernando&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputies search for attempted murder suspect in Hernando County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rays/brosseaus-rbi-single-in-13th-lifts-rays-past-tigers-1-0" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/GettyImages-11686749881_1566098019772_7600543_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/GettyImages-11686749881_1566098019772_7600543_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/GettyImages-11686749881_1566098019772_7600543_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/GettyImages-11686749881_1566098019772_7600543_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/GettyImages-11686749881_1566098019772_7600543_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Julio&#x20;Aguilar&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Brosseau's RBI single in 13th lifts Rays past Tigers 1-0</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/pennsylvania-couple-accused-of-faking-baby-s-birth-death-to-collect-cash-and-gifts" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/68609519_474837766650732_6559089095979565056_n_1566096426404_7600537_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/68609519_474837766650732_6559089095979565056_n_1566096426404_7600537_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/68609519_474837766650732_6559089095979565056_n_1566096426404_7600537_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/68609519_474837766650732_6559089095979565056_n_1566096426404_7600537_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/68609519_474837766650732_6559089095979565056_n_1566096426404_7600537_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Cynthia&#x20;DiLascio" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pennsylvania couple accused of faking baby's birth, death to collect cash and gifts</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1177_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1177"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_1177_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_1177_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '424365723'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone 