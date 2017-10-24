Car crashes into Prince George's County restaurant, injuring 9

A car crashed into a building in the 15900 block of Marlboro Pike in Upper Marlboro, Maryland on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. (@PGFDPIO/Twitter) A car crashed into a building in the 15900 block of Marlboro Pike in Upper Marlboro, Maryland on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. (@PGFDPIO/Twitter)

- Nine people were injured after a car plowed into a restaurant in Prince George’s County on Tuesday, according to officials.

The Prince George's County Fire Department said the car crashed into Babes Boys Tavern at the Top of the Hill in the 15900 block of Marlboro Pike before 1:15 p.m.

As many as 30 people were inside the restaurant when a Toyota came crashing through the wall, according to fire officials.

Watch surveillance video of the crash from inside the restaurant (App users: Click here):

Nine people were injured, including seven who were taken to the hospital, the fire department stated. Officials said two of the victims suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the car told FOX 5 her brakes went out as she went around a turn.

“My brakes went out, I was probably going 25 mph and I came over this little hump and there were cars all over so I kind of panicked and my car went through there,” Vernelle Robinson told FOX 5 as she pointed to the restaurant. "My brakes went out totally."

The owner of the restaurant, C.J. Wilson, disputed Robinson's claims that she was only going 25 mph, noting that she ran through metal barricades, an A/C unit and the cinder block wall. Witnesses at the scene reported that it sounded as if a bomb had gone off.

"Talking to some of the patrons and employees inside, they said it sounded and felt like a bomb had hit the building,” Mark Brady, public information officer for the Prince George’s County Fire Department said. “The ceiling shook and some of the panels fell. Additional brick and mortar were all over the place."

The fire department said thankfully there just happened to be first responders in the restaurant enjoying lunch when the incident happened.

"Everybody was able to evacuate rather quickly and safely," Brady explained. "Fortunately there were already some public safety people at the scene enjoying lunch with the rest of the crowd who were able to take control of the scene until other officials arrived."

The restaurant was tagged until an engineer could examine the building to make sure it was structurally sound.