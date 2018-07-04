Celebrating the Fourth of July with Declaration of Independence reading, parade, fireworks

Celebrating the Fourth of July with Declaration of Independence reading, parade Celebrating the Fourth of July with Declaration of Independence reading, parade

- The Independence Day celebrations begin in Washington D.C. with the annual reading of the Declaration of Independence from the National Archives Building.

Several thousand people crowded the steps of the National Archives. Special guests, reenactors and FOX 5’s Allison Seymour took part in the ceremony.

The National Archives Building is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 4. Exhibits include the original Declaration of Independence, Constitution, Bill of Rights and the Magna Carta.

The National Independence Day Parade begins at 11:45 a.m. and includes marching bands, fife and drum corps, floats and more. The parade route runs for one mile, starts at the corner of Constitution Ave NW and 7th St NW and ends around 2 p.m. at Constitution Ave NW and 17th St NW.

