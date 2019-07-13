< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Featured Videos cancellations"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/choir-performs-outside-carnegie-hall-after-power-outage-forces-show-cancellations">Choir performs outside Carnegie Hall after power outage forces show cancellations</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/major-power-outage-strikes-midtown-upper-west-side"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/power-outage-nyc_1563067515436_7521338_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Major power outage strikes Manhattan"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/major-power-outage-strikes-midtown-upper-west-side">Major power outage strikes Manhattan</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/florida-news/waves-smash-window-of-florida-deputy-s-boat-as-barry-approached"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/13/1563029027-84a72e18-3eff-4d20-a164-07671b9852eb-original_1563054272304_7520769_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Waves smash window of Florida deputy's boat as Barry approached"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/florida-news/waves-smash-window-of-florida-deputy-s-boat-as-barry-approached">Waves smash window of Florida deputy's boat as Barry approached</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/florida-news/police-searching-for-man-who-beat-elderly-gentleman-in-parking-lot-in-florida"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/man%20beaten%20for%20web_1563038637050.png_7520506_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police searching for suspect who beat elderly man in South Florida parking lot"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/florida-news/police-searching-for-man-who-beat-elderly-gentleman-in-parking-lot-in-florida">Police searching for suspect who beat elderly man in South Florida parking lot</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/choir-performs-outside-carnegie-hall-after-power-outage-forces-show-cancellations">Choir performs outside Carnegie Hall after power outage forces show cancellations</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/major-power-outage-strikes-midtown-upper-west-side">Major power outage strikes Manhattan</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/florida-news/waves-smash-window-of-florida-deputy-s-boat-as-barry-approached">Waves smash window of Florida deputy's boat as Barry approached</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/florida-news/police-searching-for-man-who-beat-elderly-gentleman-in-parking-lot-in-florida">Police searching for suspect who beat elderly man in South Florida parking lot</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/hcso-man-dead-after-shooting-at-airbnb-house-party">Man dead after argument at house party leads to shooting in Brandon</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/immigrant-influence-on-ybor-city-serves-as-backdrop-for-migrant-detention-protest">Immigrant influence on Ybor City serves as backdrop for migrant detention protest</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-live" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/live" data-dropdown="drop-nav-live" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Live</a> <ul id="drop-nav-live" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/live">FOX 13 Broadcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">SkyTower Radar Feed</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/skytower-radar">SkyTower Radar Views</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">Live Radar Feed</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/interactive-radar">Interactive Radar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/marine-conditions">Marine Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/webcams">Live Webcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather">Video Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics">Tropics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/hurricane-prep">Hurricane Prep</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com">MyFoxHurricane</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <ul id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/charleys-world">Charley's World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/hometown-heroes">Hometown Heroes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/babies-first-birthday-photos-on-good-day-tampa-bay">First Birthdays</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers">Buccaneers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/lightning">Lightning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays">Rays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/prep">High School</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/world-cup">World Cup</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-welivehere" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/we-live-here" data-dropdown="drop-nav-welivehere" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">We Live Here</a> <ul id="drop-nav-welivehere" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/whats-right">What's Right</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/one-tank-trips">One Tank Trips</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var Choir performs outside Carnegie Hall after power outage forces show cancellations By FOX 13 News staff 13 2019 11:34PM By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jul 13 2019 11:31PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 13 2019 11:34PM EDT
Updated Jul 13 2019 11:38PM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-418051574").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-418051574").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-418051574" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418051574-418051549"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/13/vlcsnap-2019-07-13-23h28m26s518_1563075070230_7521620_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/13/vlcsnap-2019-07-13-23h28m26s518_1563075070230_7521620_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/13/vlcsnap-2019-07-13-23h28m26s518_1563075070230_7521620_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/13/vlcsnap-2019-07-13-23h28m26s518_1563075070230_7521620_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/13/vlcsnap-2019-07-13-23h28m26s518_1563075070230_7521620_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Ravi Agrawal via Storyful)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Ravi Agrawal via Storyful)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418051574-418051549" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/13/vlcsnap-2019-07-13-23h28m26s518_1563075070230_7521620_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/13/vlcsnap-2019-07-13-23h28m26s518_1563075070230_7521620_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/13/vlcsnap-2019-07-13-23h28m26s518_1563075070230_7521620_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/13/vlcsnap-2019-07-13-23h28m26s518_1563075070230_7521620_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/13/vlcsnap-2019-07-13-23h28m26s518_1563075070230_7521620_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Ravi Agrawal via Storyful)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Ravi Agrawal via Storyful)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div NEW YORK (FOX 13) - Performers took to the streets near Carnegie Hall after a large power outage forced the cancellation of shows Saturday evening.

The New York Fire Department said the loss of power was from 5th Avenue to Hudson River, and the West 40th Street area to 72nd Street.

This footage shows members of the Millennial Choirs and Orchestras group performing on West 56th Street.

The outage affected thousands in the busy city, bringing subway trains and elevators to a halt for several hours. People poured out of stores, restaurants, and theaters that were plunged into darkness. More News Stories

Louisiana man arrested after wife allegedly catches him raping 9-year-old girl: report

A Louisiana man was reportedly arrested this week on first-degree rape charges after his wife allegedly walked in on him sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl left in his care.

Glenn Mills Jr. of Slidell, La., ran from the home Wednesday after being caught "fully involved" in the rape of the young girl, WDSU-TV of New Orleans reported.

His wife called sheriff's deputies to report the crime Wednesday night and Mills was arrested Thursday afternoon, according to WDSU.

Major power outage strikes Manhattan

An underground transformer fire caused a large power outage that turned off the lights in parts of the Upper West Side and Midtown Manhattan Saturday evening.

The Con Ed outage map showed more than 73,000 customers out of service at the height of the outage. It said that it hoped to have most of the power restored by midnight.

There were reports of people trapped in elevators in some highrise buildings. It said that it hoped to have most of the power restored by midnight.</p><p>There were reports of people trapped in elevators in some highrise buildings. The sounds of fire trucks and police cars filled the streets as the sun was going down.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/dog-dropped-off-at-riverside-county-animal-shelter-in-cereal-box-now-adopted" title="Dog dropped off at California animal shelter in cereal box now adopted" data-articleId="418046317" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/11/Disappearance_0_7516633_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/11/Disappearance_0_7516633_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/11/Disappearance_0_7516633_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/11/Disappearance_0_7516633_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/11/Disappearance_0_7516633_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dog dropped off at California animal shelter in cereal box now adopted</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Alexi Chidbachian, FOX 11</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 09:41PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 10:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A little dog who was stuffed into a cereal box and dropped off at an animal shelter in Riverside County has now been adopted. </p><p>The adorable pooch was brought to the shelter last week in a Cap'n Crunch cereal box; that picture has now gone viral. </p><p>The 9-week-old puppy was found abandoned at Bryant Park and was taken to Riverside County Animal Services infested with fleas.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> 