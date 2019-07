(Ravi Agrawal via Storyful) (Ravi Agrawal via Storyful)

- Performers took to the streets near Carnegie Hall after a large power outage forced the cancellation of shows Saturday evening.

The New York Fire Department said the loss of power was from 5th Avenue to Hudson River, and the West 40th Street area to 72nd Street.

This footage shows members of the Millennial Choirs and Orchestras group performing on West 56th Street.

The outage affected thousands in the busy city, bringing subway trains and elevators to a halt for several hours. People poured out of stores, restaurants, and theaters that were plunged into darkness. Some Broadway performances, including "Hamilton", were canceled for the night.

The outage came 42 years to the day from the infamous 1977 blackout in the city.

An underground transformer fire caused the outage, authorities said.