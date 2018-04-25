Belmont Fire crews rescue man from Catawba River

By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted: Apr 25 2018 04:31PM EDT

Video Posted: Apr 25 2018 06:45PM EDT

Updated: Apr 26 2018 03:11PM EDT

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 WJZY) - Belmont Fire crews rescued a man stuck in the Catawaba River Wednesday afternoon. 

The man was seen clinging onto debris to keep himself afloat around 5:00 p.m. He had been kayaking when he fell out of his boat in the area of 1401 Armstrong Ford Rd. 

FOX 46's Jenyne Donaldson spoke on the phone with the victim while he was still in the water. He called saying he doesn't want to be on camera, and his wife then hit the camera. 

You can watch the live rescue here:

The man was successfully extracted from the water around 5:30 p.m. by three rescue workers that used a raft to get to him. He was immediately taken to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment. 

