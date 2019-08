- Two orcas decided to pose for selfies near a tour boat off the coast of southern California.

Captain Ryan Lawler with Newport Coastal Adventure said he was heading out for a day of fishing when he "received news of a rare summer sighting of killer whales off Oceanside in north San Diego County."

Lawler said two Eastern Tropical Pacific orcas appeared to be curious and swam up to his vessel.

The tour company said the orcas "were some of the most curious we have ever encountered. They were often following, leading, and even spinning upside down beneath our boat!"

The whales, which measured 15 to 20 feet in length, even "posed" for selfies with Lawler as they swam by.

