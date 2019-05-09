< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Deputies: Child opens box of Legos, finds $40,000 worth of meth inside

Posted May 09 2019 06:25AM EDT
Updated May 09 2019 06:29AM EDT src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/meth%20and%20legos_1557397422374.jpg_7238929_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/meth%20and%20legos_1557397422374.jpg_7238929_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/meth%20and%20legos_1557397422374.jpg_7238929_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/meth%20and%20legos_1557397422374.jpg_7238929_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/meth%20and%20legos_1557397422374.jpg_7238929_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Bullock County Sheriff&#39;s Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo credit: Bullock County Sheriff's Office</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-405840840-405840815" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/meth%20and%20legos_1557397422374.jpg_7238929_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/meth%20and%20legos_1557397422374.jpg_7238929_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/meth%20and%20legos_1557397422374.jpg_7238929_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/meth%20and%20legos_1557397422374.jpg_7238929_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/meth%20and%20legos_1557397422374.jpg_7238929_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Bullock County Sheriff&#39;s Office" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo credit: Bullock County Sheriff's Office</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 09 2019 06:25AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 09 2019 06:29AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-405840840").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-405840840").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-405840840" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>STATESBORO, Ga. (FOX 13)</strong> - A Georgia mother and her two friends bought Legos while visiting a South Carolina consignment shop, only to find that the box was actually filled with about $40,000 worth of methamphetamine.</p><p>Bulloch County Sheriff's Investigator Jim Riggs <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/georgia-child-finds-40g-of-meth-in-box-of-legos-officials">told FOX News</a> that the group drove two hours from Statesboro, Georgia to Charleston, South Carolina to visit the store. The mother gave her child the box of Legos, but there were no Legos inside. The child opened it only to discover the three pounds of drugs.</p><p>“The methamphetamine inside of the box was vacuum sealed, and that keeps it from moving around too much and also helps mask the smell,” said Riggs. He said this was the first time his office had made such a find, “especially in this quantity.”</p><p>Deputies say the women turned the drugs over to the sheriff's office, who called in Drug Enforcement Administration agents. Riggs says authorities determined the drugs were likely mailed to the wrong address.</p><p>He says dealers often ship drugs to empty or abandoned addresses to be picked up, but United States Postal Service often won't leave packages at those sites. More News Stories Credit: Hutchinson Regional Airport via Storyful" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Watch: Lightning strike damages taxiway at Kansas airport</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 09 2019 03:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 09 2019 03:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dramatic video shows a lightning bolt at Hutchinson Regional Airport in Kansas that damaged a taxiway on Sunday, May 5.</p><p>Storms and heavy rain were reported in the Reno County area northwest of Wichita, causing hail and flooding.</p><p>Surveillance footage posted by the airport shows lightning striking the runway apron. The blindingly white bolt leaves behind a flash of flames, and the power of the strike sends chunks of the pavement flying dozens of feet in the air.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/girl-with-special-needs-bitten-by-student-on-school-bus" title="Girl with special needs bitten by student on school bus" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/09/child%20bitten%20for%20web_1557416745785.png_7239572_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/09/child%20bitten%20for%20web_1557416745785.png_7239572_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/09/child%20bitten%20for%20web_1557416745785.png_7239572_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/09/child%20bitten%20for%20web_1557416745785.png_7239572_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/09/child%20bitten%20for%20web_1557416745785.png_7239572_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Lynn Waldron" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Girl with special needs bitten by student on school bus</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 09 2019 12:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 09 2019 02:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The mother of a girl with a developmental disability in Wisconsin who was bitten several times by a student on her school bus is speaking out. </p><p>Lynn Waldron's 10-year-old daughter, Lillian, is developmentally delayed and cannot speak, so she signs to communicate.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/bus-driver-saves-student" title="Nice save! Bus driver grabs student stepping toward car" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/09/Driver_saves_student_0_7239833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/09/Driver_saves_student_0_7239833_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/09/Driver_saves_student_0_7239833_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/09/Driver_saves_student_0_7239833_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/09/Driver_saves_student_0_7239833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A quick-thinking bus driver saved a student from stepping off in front of a reckless driver." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Nice save! Bus driver grabs student stepping toward car</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 09 2019 11:27AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 09 2019 03:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A fast-acting school bus driver is being lauded for grabbing a student by the back of his jacket as he was about to step out into the path of a passing car.</p><p>An inside-the-bus surveillance video posted on the Norwich City School District's Facebook page shows driver Samantha Call suddenly grabbing a student descending the stairs as a car speeds past on the shoulder.</p><p>Another student says "that was a good grab" after Call lays on the horn. Featured Videos Most Recent https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84091-POLK_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350579_52965_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84091-POLK_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350579_52965_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84091-POLK_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350579_52965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>SR 60 in Lake Wales closed after crash involving multiple vehicles</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lightning-strike-damages-taxiway-at-kansas-airport" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/Storyful-219975-Lightning_Strike_Damages_Runway_at_Kansas_Airport.00_00_17_10.Still001_1557431543613_7240806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/Storyful-219975-Lightning_Strike_Damages_Runway_at_Kansas_Airport.00_00_17_10.Still001_1557431543613_7240806_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/Storyful-219975-Lightning_Strike_Damages_Runway_at_Kansas_Airport.00_00_17_10.Still001_1557431543613_7240806_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/Storyful-219975-Lightning_Strike_Damages_Runway_at_Kansas_Airport.00_00_17_10.Still001_1557431543613_7240806_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/Storyful-219975-Lightning_Strike_Damages_Runway_at_Kansas_Airport.00_00_17_10.Still001_1557431543613_7240806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Watch: Lightning strike damages taxiway at Kansas airport</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/frightened-orphaned-coyote-pup-gets-help-from-trooper" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/MAstatepolice_coyotepup_050919_1557427282855_7240577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/MAstatepolice_coyotepup_050919_1557427282855_7240577_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/MAstatepolice_coyotepup_050919_1557427282855_7240577_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/MAstatepolice_coyotepup_050919_1557427282855_7240577_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/MAstatepolice_coyotepup_050919_1557427282855_7240577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Frightened, orphaned coyote pup gets help from trooper</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/a-good-cause-deputy-shaves-moustache-for-first-time-in-decades" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/deputy%20shaves_1557426930893.jpg_7240372_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/deputy%20shaves_1557426930893.jpg_7240372_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/deputy%20shaves_1557426930893.jpg_7240372_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/deputy%20shaves_1557426930893.jpg_7240372_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/deputy%20shaves_1557426930893.jpg_7240372_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>A good cause: Deputy shaves moustache for first time in decades</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/community/care-force/abe-brown-legacy-golf-tournament-coming-to-innisbrook" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/Abe%20Brown%20Golf%20JUN%202019%2020%20SEC.mp4.01_02_21_00.Still001_1557425664121.jpg_7240452_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/Abe%20Brown%20Golf%20JUN%202019%2020%20SEC.mp4.01_02_21_00.Still001_1557425664121.jpg_7240452_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/Abe%20Brown%20Golf%20JUN%202019%2020%20SEC.mp4.01_02_21_00.Still001_1557425664121.jpg_7240452_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/Abe%20Brown%20Golf%20JUN%202019%2020%20SEC.mp4.01_02_21_00.Still001_1557425664121.jpg_7240452_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/Abe%20Brown%20Golf%20JUN%202019%2020%20SEC.mp4.01_02_21_00.Still001_1557425664121.jpg_7240452_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Abe Brown Legacy Golf Tournament coming to Innisbrook</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ 