fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox13news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story431649533" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="431649533" data-article-version="1.0">Dick's Sporting Goods destroys $5M of high-powered rifles rather than sell them</h1> </header> addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/dick-s-sporting-goods-destroys-5m-of-high-powered-rifles-rather-than-sell-them" addthis:title="Dick's Sporting Goods destroys $5M of high-powered rifles rather than sell them"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-431649533.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-431649533");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-431649533-431649508"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/GETTY%20dick%27s%20sporting%20goods_1570553886803.jpg_7690899_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/GETTY%20dick%27s%20sporting%20goods_1570553886803.jpg_7690899_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/GETTY%20dick%27s%20sporting%20goods_1570553886803.jpg_7690899_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/GETTY%20dick%27s%20sporting%20goods_1570553886803.jpg_7690899_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/GETTY%20dick%27s%20sporting%20goods_1570553886803.jpg_7690899_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A sign hangs outside of a Dick&#39;s Sporting Goods store on February 28, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.&nbsp;(Scott Olson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>A sign hangs outside of a Dick's Sporting Goods store on February 28, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-431649533-431649508" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/GETTY%20dick%27s%20sporting%20goods_1570553886803.jpg_7690899_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/GETTY%20dick%27s%20sporting%20goods_1570553886803.jpg_7690899_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/GETTY%20dick%27s%20sporting%20goods_1570553886803.jpg_7690899_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/GETTY%20dick%27s%20sporting%20goods_1570553886803.jpg_7690899_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/GETTY%20dick%27s%20sporting%20goods_1570553886803.jpg_7690899_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A sign hangs outside of a Dick&#39;s Sporting Goods store on February 28, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.&nbsp;(Scott Olson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>A sign hangs outside of a Dick's Sporting Goods store on February 28, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/dick-s-sporting-goods-destroys-5m-of-high-powered-rifles-rather-than-sell-them?fbclid=IwAR0voAZetV0qqJb_AexWMlsZ4_ZVdJU_JtWO4lUaanRVOuCnnrXouVnBtHo">Christian de La Chapelle, FOX Business </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 08 2019 12:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> "That's when I said, 'We're done.'"</p><p>"Even though that wasn't the gun he used?" asked CBS correspondent Lee Cowan.</p><p>"Even though it wasn't the gun he used," Stack said. A number of merchants set more rigorous rules on firearm sales, and others pulled away from deals with the National Rifle Association, which argued that restricting gun purchases wouldn't make Americans safer.</p><p>Elaborating on why he eliminated the weapons that he elected not to sell, Stack added: "I said, 'You know what? If we really think these things should be off the street, we need to destroy them.'"</p><p>Based in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, and founded in 1948, Dick's Sporting Goods is a retail behemoth, with an estimated 30,000 employees and 850 stores across the country.</p><p>The company lost about $250 million dollars from halting firearms sales to people under 21, Stack said.</p><p>"How much did you think you were going to lose?," asked Cowan.</p><p>"A quarter of a billion dollars," Stack replied.</p><p><strong>Get updates on <a href="https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/dicks-sporting-goods-eliminated-5-million-worth-of-rifles">FOXBusiness.com</a></strong></p> </div> </section> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_2703_MOD-AD-WTVT_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-970 ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-atf').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '431649533'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401399" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/08/GETTY-jimmy-carter_1570541440891_7690647_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/08/GETTY-jimmy-carter_1570541440891_7690647_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/08/GETTY-jimmy-carter_1570541440891_7690647_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/08/GETTY-jimmy-carter_1570541440891_7690647_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/08/GETTY-jimmy-carter_1570541440891_7690647_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jimmy Carter builds Habitat for Humanity home in Tennessee despite black eye, stitches from fall</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 08 2019 09:34AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 08 2019 10:10AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Former President Jimmy Carter sported a bandage over his left eye Monday as he helped build a home with Habitat for Humanity in Tennessee just one day after suffering a fall.</p><p>Carter, 95, needed 14 stitches above his brow after falling in his Plains, Ga., home early Sunday. But the oldest living U.S. president didn’t let the injury keep him from helping the nonprofit Christian housing organization.</p><p>Jimmy Carter got a black eye and 14 stitches to the head after a weekend fall at his Georgia home. But the 95-year-old ex-president still made it to a Habitat for Humanity concert tribute in Nashville. https://t.co/gZ9S8BS9uO</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/colorado-school-shooting-hero-now-officially-a-marine" title="Colorado school shooting hero now officially a Marine" data-articleId="431630515" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/Pfc%20Brendan%20Bialy_1570538575080.jpg_7690802_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/Pfc%20Brendan%20Bialy_1570538575080.jpg_7690802_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/Pfc%20Brendan%20Bialy_1570538575080.jpg_7690802_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/Pfc%20Brendan%20Bialy_1570538575080.jpg_7690802_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/Pfc%20Brendan%20Bialy_1570538575080.jpg_7690802_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Pfc. Brendan Bialy completed Marine Corps boot camp last month.&nbsp;&nbsp;(Grace Kindred/U.S. Marine Corps)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Colorado school shooting hero now officially a Marine</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Robert Gearty, Fox News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 08 2019 08:43AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Colorado teen who helped stop a school shooting in May has graduated from Marine Corps boot camp, where he is said to have further distinguished himself as his platoon's honor man.</p><p>Pfc. Brendan Bialy, 18, of Castle Rock, graduated from Marine Corps Recruit Training Sept. 20, Stars & Stripes reported .</p><p>Bialy tackled one of two shooters at STEM School outside Denver on May 7.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/jimmy-carter-builds-habitat-for-humanity-home-in-tennessee-despite-black-eye-stitches-from-fall" title="Jimmy Carter builds Habitat for Humanity home in Tennessee despite black eye, stitches from fall" data-articleId="431626285" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/getty%20jimmy%20carter_1570536934299.jpg_7690630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/getty%20jimmy%20carter_1570536934299.jpg_7690630_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/getty%20jimmy%20carter_1570536934299.jpg_7690630_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/getty%20jimmy%20carter_1570536934299.jpg_7690630_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/getty%20jimmy%20carter_1570536934299.jpg_7690630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jimmy Carter working on a house for Habitat for Humanity.&nbsp;(Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jimmy Carter builds Habitat for Humanity home in Tennessee despite black eye, stitches from fall</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Stephen Sorace. Fox News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 08 2019 08:14AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 08 2019 08:15AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Former President Jimmy Carter sported a bandage over his left eye Monday as he helped build a home with Habitat for Humanity in Tennessee just one day after suffering a fall.</p><p>Carter, 95, needed 14 stitches above his brow after falling in his Plains, Ga., home early Sunday. But the oldest living U.S. president didn't let the injury keep him from helping the nonprofit Christian housing organization.</p><p>"I had a No. 1 priority and that was to come to Nashville and build houses," Carter told a crowd at a charity concert Sunday evening in Music City when addressing his brief hospital visit.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> Bush also at the NFL game. (Photos: Richard Rodriguez & Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)" title="Ellen And GWB GETTY_1570542458450.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Be kind to everyone': Ellen DeGeneres defends sitting next to George W. Bush at NFL game</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/jimmie-walker-discusses-changes-in-comedy-climate-ahead-of-largo-tour-stop"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/jj%20walker.mpg.08_48_05_07.Still001_1570541617273.jpg_7690835_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="jj walker.mpg.08_48_05_07.Still001_1570541617273.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Jimmie Walker discusses changes in comedy climate ahead of Largo tour stop</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/deputies-marion-county-man-strangled-drowned-children-after-killing-wife"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/Marion_County_man_charged_with_killing_c_0_7690736_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Marion_County_man_charged_with_killing_c_0_20191008125101"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deputies: Marion County man strangled, drowned children after killing wife</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8687_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '431649533'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/disabled-florida-dog-stolen-in-car-found-zorra-is-gone-she-is-dead-" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/05/zorra%20dog%20wheelchair%20wanda%20ferrari_1570316911868.jpg_7688649_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/05/zorra%20dog%20wheelchair%20wanda%20ferrari_1570316911868.jpg_7688649_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/05/zorra%20dog%20wheelchair%20wanda%20ferrari_1570316911868.jpg_7688649_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/05/zorra%20dog%20wheelchair%20wanda%20ferrari_1570316911868.jpg_7688649_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/05/zorra%20dog%20wheelchair%20wanda%20ferrari_1570316911868.jpg_7688649_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Wanda&#x20;Ferrari&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Disabled Florida dog stolen in car found: 'Zorra is gone, she is dead'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/reported-smoke-in-cabin-forces-emergency-landing-at-tampa-airport" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/united%20emergency%20landing_1570547205062.jpg_7690671_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/united%20emergency%20landing_1570547205062.jpg_7690671_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/united%20emergency%20landing_1570547205062.jpg_7690671_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/united%20emergency%20landing_1570547205062.jpg_7690671_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/united%20emergency%20landing_1570547205062.jpg_7690671_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Reported smoke in cabin forces emergency landing at Tampa airport</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/be-kind-to-everyone-ellen-degeneres-defends-sitting-next-to-george-w-bush-at-nfl-game" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/08/Ellen%20And%20GWB%20GETTY_1570542458450.jpg_7690848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/08/Ellen%20And%20GWB%20GETTY_1570542458450.jpg_7690848_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/08/Ellen%20And%20GWB%20GETTY_1570542458450.jpg_7690848_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/08/Ellen%20And%20GWB%20GETTY_1570542458450.jpg_7690848_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/08/Ellen%20And%20GWB%20GETTY_1570542458450.jpg_7690848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ellen&#x20;DeGeneres&#x20;is&#x20;pictured&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Packers-Cowboys&#x20;game&#x20;at&#x20;AT&#x26;amp&#x3b;T&#x20;Stadium&#x20;on&#x20;October&#x20;06&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Arlington&#x2c;&#x20;Texas&#x2c;&#x20;alongside&#x20;a&#x20;picture&#x20;of&#x20;Former&#x20;President&#x20;George&#x20;W&#x2e;&#x20;Bush&#x20;also&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;NFL&#x20;game&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photos&#x3a;&#x20;Richard&#x20;Rodriguez&#x20;&#x26;amp&#x3b;&#x20;Ronald&#x20;Martinez&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Be kind to everyone': Ellen DeGeneres defends sitting next to George W. Bush at NFL game</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/jimmie-walker-discusses-changes-in-comedy-climate-ahead-of-largo-tour-stop" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/jj%20walker.mpg.08_48_05_07.Still001_1570541617273.jpg_7690835_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/jj%20walker.mpg.08_48_05_07.Still001_1570541617273.jpg_7690835_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/jj%20walker.mpg.08_48_05_07.Still001_1570541617273.jpg_7690835_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/jj%20walker.mpg.08_48_05_07.Still001_1570541617273.jpg_7690835_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/jj%20walker.mpg.08_48_05_07.Still001_1570541617273.jpg_7690835_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jimmie Walker discusses changes in comedy climate ahead of Largo tour stop</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/jimmy-carter-builds-habitat-for-humanity-home-in-tennessee-despite-black-eye-stitches-from-fall-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/08/GETTY-jimmy-carter_1570541440891_7690647_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/08/GETTY-jimmy-carter_1570541440891_7690647_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/08/GETTY-jimmy-carter_1570541440891_7690647_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/08/GETTY-jimmy-carter_1570541440891_7690647_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/08/GETTY-jimmy-carter_1570541440891_7690647_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jimmy Carter builds Habitat for Humanity home in Tennessee despite black eye, stitches from fall</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> '_56_INSTANCE_1177_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '431649533'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/fox13-investigates">FOX 13 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/live">Watch Live</a></li> </ul> </div> Heroes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/babies-first-birthday-photos-on-good-day-tampa-bay">First Birthdays</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers">Buccaneers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/lightning">Lightning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays">Rays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/prep">High School</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/we-live-here">We Live Here</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/whats-right">What's Right</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/one-tank-trips">One Tank Trips</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about">About FOX 13</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/staff">FOX 13 News Staff</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/history">WTVT History</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX13TampaBay"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX13News"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox13.news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOX13TampaBay"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/work-for-us">Jobs & Internships at FOX 13</a></li> <li><a 