Disney releases rendering of Toy Story Land

- A new artist rendering has been released for Walt Disney World's much-anticipated "Toy Story Land." It is set to open next summer at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Guests will be able to eat at Woody’s Lunch Box, a building shaped like a lunch box and thermos. It will serve lunch-style items, including "old-fashioned soda floats."

In addition to the existing Toy Story Mania attraction, which opened in 2008, the new land will feature a roller coaster called Slinky Dog Dash and the Alien Swirling Saucers ride.

In addition to the Toy Story Land's debut in 2018, Hollywood Studios is opening a Star Wars-themed land in 2019.