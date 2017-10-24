Disney releases rendering of Toy Story Land

Posted: Oct 24 2017 08:34PM EDT

Video Posted: Oct 24 2017 10:27PM EDT

Updated: Oct 24 2017 10:28PM EDT

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - A new artist rendering has been released for Walt Disney World's much-anticipated "Toy Story Land."  It is set to open next summer at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. 

Guests will be able to eat at Woody’s Lunch Box, a building shaped like a lunch box and thermos.  It will serve lunch-style items, including "old-fashioned soda floats."

In addition to the existing Toy Story Mania attraction, which opened in 2008, the new land will feature a roller coaster called Slinky Dog Dash and the Alien Swirling Saucers ride.

In addition to the Toy Story Land's debut in 2018, Hollywood Studios is opening a Star Wars-themed land in 2019.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Disney releases rendering of Toy Story Land
  • Crews battle Chester County barn fire
  • Ohio man suspected in murder, rape of 13-month-old
  • DPS: Woman booked in fatal wreck had her 3-year-old in car
  • Scientists pinpoint "allergy cell" responsible for food and environmental allergies
  • High school senior named homecoming queen, kicks football game-winner in same month
  • Bond denied for teens accused of dropping rock from I-75 overpass
  • Car crashes into Prince George's County restaurant, injuring 9
  • Father of missing Richardson girl now claims she died choking on milk
  • Brighton high schooler charged with 20 sex assaults gets 45 days in juvenile center in plea deal