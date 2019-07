- A fearless dog protected its turf against a bear twice its size Tuesday in Hewitt, New Jersey.

Surveillance video shows the bear pawing around near a window before the brave pup sprints into the neighbor's yard and chases it away.

Mark Stinziano posted the video on Facebook and shared his gratitude for the dog next door.

“My neighbor's dog is getting a steak dinner next time I see him. He is an awesome pup that comes to check on the kids from time to time. Now he is keeping them safe! This was tonight in my backyard…. Riley-1 Bear-0,” he wrote.

Continue reading below