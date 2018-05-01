Dog rescued from cliff at Fort Funston

By: Michelle Toy

Posted: May 01 2018 02:34PM EDT

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco firefighters rescued a dog from a Cliff at Fort Funston on Tuesday.  The San Francisco Fire Department was called to Fort Funston around 11:00 a.m.. 

Rescuers rappelled down to retrieve the dog from the cliff. The dog was hoisted back to safety and appeared uninjured. 

However, the dog briefly ran away when it was unleashed, prompting another panic as rescuers tried to get it to come back.  The dog was eventually re-united with what appeared to be its owner at around 11:45 a.m. 

