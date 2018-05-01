Dog rescued from cliff at Fort Funston

- San Francisco firefighters rescued a dog from a Cliff at Fort Funston on Tuesday. The San Francisco Fire Department was called to Fort Funston around 11:00 a.m..

Rescuers rappelled down to retrieve the dog from the cliff. The dog was hoisted back to safety and appeared uninjured.

However, the dog briefly ran away when it was unleashed, prompting another panic as rescuers tried to get it to come back. The dog was eventually re-united with what appeared to be its owner at around 11:45 a.m.

#050118CR1 UPDATE (1)DOG IS SAFE BEING HOISTED TO SAFETY pic.twitter.com/O3PwVwp0i3 — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) May 1, 2018