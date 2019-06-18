< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> Domino's Pizza will be testing autonomous vehicle delivery
Posted Jun 18 2019 09:32AM EDT
Video Posted Jun 18 2019 09:32AM EDT   ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Domino's plans to test pizza delivery using fully autonomous vehicles in Houston.

The world's biggest pizza company is teaming up with Nuro, a Silicon Valley startup that makes unmanned delivery vehicles.

Nuro is also partners with Kroger Co. It has been delivering groceries autonomously in Arizona and Houston since late last year.

Domino's says the test will begin in September or October at one location in Houston. It will eventually include more stores. Customers can place an order online, track the vehicle's location and retrieve their pizza from the vehicle using a special code.

Michigan-based Domino's first began testing autonomous delivery two years ago in a partnership with Ford Motor Co. More News Stories

Man arrested at airport for allegedly smuggling 34 birds hidden inside plastic hair curlers
By FOX News
Posted Jun 18 2019 09:44AM EDT

A Connecticut man was arrested at a New York City airport Sunday after returning from South America with nearly three dozen small live birds, each concealed in a plastic hair curler, hidden inside his carry-on luggage to be sold for high profit, police said.

Francis Gurahoo, 39, was selected for a customs examination at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens after returning from Guyana. data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/birds%20smuggled_1560865422760.jpg_7413391_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/birds%20smuggled_1560865422760.jpg_7413391_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/birds%20smuggled_1560865422760.jpg_7413391_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/birds%20smuggled_1560865422760.jpg_7413391_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/birds%20smuggled_1560865422760.jpg_7413391_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U.S. Customs and Border Protection nabbed a passenger attempting to smuggling 34 singing finches, each concealed inside a plastic hair curler, inside his carry-on bag.&nbsp;(U.S. Customs and Border protection)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Man arrested at airport for allegedly smuggling 34 birds hidden inside plastic hair curlers
By FOX News
Posted Jun 18 2019 09:44AM EDT

A Connecticut man was arrested at a New York City airport Sunday after returning from South America with nearly three dozen small live birds, each concealed in a plastic hair curler, hidden inside his carry-on luggage to be sold for high profit, police said.

Francis Gurahoo, 39, was selected for a customs examination at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens after returning from Guyana. US Customs and Border Protection officials discovered 34 live finches Gurahoo allegedly planned to sell to be used in lucrative bird-singing competitions in New York City.

Court documents state Gurahoo admitted "that he had intended to smuggle the birds inside of his carry-on luggage" to be sold for approximately $3,000 each, which would earn him about $102,000 total. Guyanese finches are used for bird singing competitions in Brooklyn and Queens, according to the CBP. Though finches are available in the U.S., Guyanese finches are considered to have better singing voices. data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/New_Jersey_man_reportedly_found_dead_in__0_7412340_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/New_Jersey_man_reportedly_found_dead_in__0_7412340_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/New_Jersey_man_reportedly_found_dead_in__0_7412340_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/New_Jersey_man_reportedly_found_dead_in__0_7412340_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A New Jersey man “suddenly” died last Thursday in the Dominican Republic, according to Essence Magazine, making his the latest American tourist death to occur in the island nation. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New Jersey man reportedly found dead in hotel is latest US tourist death in Dominican Republic</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By New Jersey man reportedly found dead in hotel is latest US tourist death in Dominican Republic
By Amy Lieu
Posted Jun 17 2019 09:23PM EDT
Updated Jun 17 2019 10:31PM EDT

A New Jersey man "suddenly" died last Thursday in the Dominican Republic, according to Essence Magazine, making him the latest death to occur in the island nation.

Joseph Allen, 55, of Avenel, N.J., was on vacation at the Terra Linda resort in Sosua to celebrate a friend's birthday when he was found dead in his hotel room on June 13, the report said.

The U.S. State Department confirmed the death of a U.S. citizen in June, but did not release a name. href="/news/elementary-school-gym-teacher-indicted-on-sexual-misconduct-charges-involving-28-first-grade-girls" title="Elementary school gym teacher indicted on sexual misconduct charges involving 28 first-grade girls" data-articleId="413287441" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/Gym_teacher_indicted_on_sexual_misconduc_0_7412070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/Gym_teacher_indicted_on_sexual_misconduc_0_7412070_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/Gym_teacher_indicted_on_sexual_misconduc_0_7412070_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, Elementary school gym teacher indicted on sexual misconduct charges involving 28 first-grade girls
By Austin Williams
Posted Jun 17 2019 09:36PM EDT
Updated Jun 17 2019 10:26PM EDT

A former gym teacher from Ohio has been indicted on 36 counts of gross sexual imposition involving 28 students, according to the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.

John Austin Hopkins, 25, had just started his first year as a permanent physical education teacher at Clearcreek Elementary and Springboro Intermediate schools for the 2018-2019 school years, but was previously a substitute teacher.

Warren County Prosecutor Dave Fornshell said in a press conference that Hopkins was captured on surveillance video having inappropriate physical contact with 88 first grade girls, and that all interactions took place inside the school gymnasium. class="body-content"> <p>A former gym teacher from Ohio has been indicted on 36 counts of gross sexual imposition involving 28 students, according to the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.</p><p>John Austin Hopkins, 25, had just started his first year as a permanent physical education teacher at Clearcreek Elementary and Springboro Intermediate schools for the 2018-2019 school years, but was previously a substitute teacher.</p><p>Warren County Prosecutor Dave Fornshell said in a press conference that Hopkins was captured on surveillance video having inappropriate physical contact with 88 first grade girls, and that all interactions took place inside the school gymnasium.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var Featured Videos

Olympic swimmer: Teaching toddlers to swim can save their lives

Busch Garden's offering up close and personal experiences with animals

Domino's Pizza will be testing autonomous vehicle delivery

Video: Baby giraffe is so exhausted it can barely keep its head up class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/olympic-swimmer-teaching-toddlers-to-swim-can-save-their-lives"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Experts__Teach_kids_to_swim_in_their_ear_1_7413655_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Experts__Teach_kids_to_swim_in_their_ear_1_20190618150726"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Olympic swimmer: Teaching toddlers to swim can save their lives</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/charley-s-world/busch-garden-s-offering-up-close-and-personal-experiences-with-animals"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Charley_s_World__Busch_Gardens_0_7413532_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Charley_s_World__Busch_Gardens_0_20190618140711"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Busch Garden's offering up close and personal experiences with animals</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/domino-s-pizza-will-be-testing-autonomous-vehicle-delivery"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Domino_s_teams_with_Nuro_to_test_autonom_0_7413346_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Domino_s_teams_with_Nuro_to_test_autonom_0_20190618133147"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Domino's Pizza will be testing autonomous vehicle delivery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/video-baby-giraffe-is-so-exhausted-it-can-barely-keep-its-head-up"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Baby_giraffe_tries_its_best_to_stay_awak_0_7413249_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Baby_giraffe_tries_its_best_to_stay_awak_0_20190618131325"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Video: Baby giraffe is so exhausted it can barely keep its head up</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> Most Recent

Sprouts Farmers Market recalling frozen spinach over listeria concerns

Employee at Spring Hill's Village Pizza Restaurant diagnosed with hepatitis A

Busch Garden's offering up close and personal experiences with animals

Man arrested at airport for allegedly smuggling 34 birds hidden inside plastic hair curlers

Domino's Pizza will be testing autonomous vehicle delivery data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/18/KSAZ%20sprouts%20spinach%20recall_1560869110535.jpg_7413644_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/18/KSAZ%20sprouts%20spinach%20recall_1560869110535.jpg_7413644_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/18/KSAZ%20sprouts%20spinach%20recall_1560869110535.jpg_7413644_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/18/KSAZ%20sprouts%20spinach%20recall_1560869110535.jpg_7413644_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;Sprouts&#x20;Farmers&#x20;Market" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Sprouts Farmers Market recalling frozen spinach over listeria concerns</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/employee-at-spring-hills-village-pizza-restaurant-diagnosed-with-hepatitis-a" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84084-HERNANDO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591352551_52966_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84084-HERNANDO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591352551_52966_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84084-HERNANDO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591352551_52966_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84084-HERNANDO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591352551_52966_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84084-HERNANDO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591352551_52966_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Employee at Spring Hill's Village Pizza Restaurant diagnosed with hepatitis A</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/charley-s-world/busch-garden-s-offering-up-close-and-personal-experiences-with-animals" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Charley_s_World__Busch_Gardens_0_7413532_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Charley_s_World__Busch_Gardens_0_7413532_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Charley_s_World__Busch_Gardens_0_7413532_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Charley_s_World__Busch_Gardens_0_7413532_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Charley_s_World__Busch_Gardens_0_7413532_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Busch Garden's offering up close and personal experiences with animals</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-arrested-at-airport-for-allegedly-smuggling-34-birds-hidden-inside-plastic-hair-curlers" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/birds%20smuggled_1560865422760.jpg_7413391_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/birds%20smuggled_1560865422760.jpg_7413391_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/birds%20smuggled_1560865422760.jpg_7413391_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/birds%20smuggled_1560865422760.jpg_7413391_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/birds%20smuggled_1560865422760.jpg_7413391_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Customs&#x20;and&#x20;Border&#x20;Protection&#x20;nabbed&#x20;a&#x20;passenger&#x20;attempting&#x20;to&#x20;smuggling&#x20;34&#x20;singing&#x20;finches&#x2c;&#x20;each&#x20;concealed&#x20;inside&#x20;a&#x20;plastic&#x20;hair&#x20;curler&#x2c;&#x20;inside&#x20;his&#x20;carry-on&#x20;bag&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Customs&#x20;and&#x20;Border&#x20;protection&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man arrested at airport for allegedly smuggling 34 birds hidden inside plastic hair curlers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/domino-s-pizza-will-be-testing-autonomous-vehicle-delivery" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Domino_s_teams_with_Nuro_to_test_autonom_0_7413346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Domino_s_teams_with_Nuro_to_test_autonom_0_7413346_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Domino_s_teams_with_Nuro_to_test_autonom_0_7413346_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Domino_s_teams_with_Nuro_to_test_autonom_0_7413346_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Domino_s_teams_with_Nuro_to_test_autonom_0_7413346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Domino's Pizza will be testing autonomous vehicle delivery</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa News
Local News
Consumer
Health
FOX 13 Investigates

Weather
SkyTower Radar
Live Radar Feed
Marine Weather
Live Webcams
Video Forecast

Good Day
Charley's World
Recipes
Hometown Heroes
First Birthdays Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
High School

We Live Here
Care Force
What's Right
One Tank Trips Watch Live
TV Listings
Seen on TV
FOX 13 News Staff
WTVT History <h4>FOX 13 News app</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxtampabay.com-mobile/id374009420" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.droid.foxwtvt" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>SkyTower Radar app</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-13-skytower-radar/id897521658?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wtvt.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/work-for-us">Jobs & Internships at FOX 13</a></li> <li><a About Us
Contact Us
Jobs & Internships at FOX 13
Updated Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Ad Choices
FCC Public File
EEOC Public File 