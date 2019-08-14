A Massachusetts police department is warning drivers to stay off their phones by posting a video that shows a distracted driver crashing into a pole and flipping over on a highway.
On Monday, the Berlin Police Department shared the video , which was provided by a citizen who witnessed the crash on their own dashcam. The crash happened on July 23, according to the Facebook post.
The short video shows a black sedan suddenly veer off Route 62 and smash into a utility pole, shattering the wooden structure. The vehicle then flipped over and the citizen, who was right behind the driver, veered off the road near the pole as well.