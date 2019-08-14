Canadians who owed money on their credit cards with Chase Bank have a little less debt on their plate after the company recently forgave all outstanding balances as it exited the Canadian credit card market.

The bank, that is part of JPMorgan Chase & Co., canceled all accounts relating to two Canadian credit cards: the Amazon.ca Rewards Visa and the Marriott Rewards Premier Visa, the CBC reported.

According to the CBC , the New York-based bank had originally closed all credit card accounts in the country in March 2018 and customers were still expected to pay their debts.