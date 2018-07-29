Fans get first taste of Bucs during open practice

Posted: Jul 29 2018 05:54PM EDT

Video Posted: Jul 29 2018 10:17PM EDT

Updated: Jul 30 2018 08:32AM EDT

TAMPA (FOX 13) - For the first time in almost six months, Tampa Bay Buccaneer fans got the chance to see their team in action. Sunday was the first of seven practices that fans will be able to watch at this year's training camp. 

Sunday's practice was also the first time fans were able to see the Bucs' new indoor practice facility.

"The first part of practice is outside, but the indoor facility is open the entire time," said Brian Ford, CEO for the Buccaneers. "It's air conditioning and we are ready to bring out the best fans in the NFL."

It wasn't all good news. The suspension of star quarterback Jameis Winston loomed large over the practice. In June, the NFL informed the Bucs that Winston would be suspended for the first three games following an investigation into his conduct. An Uber driver claimed that Winston touched her inappropriately, a claim the NFL found "to be consistent and credible."

Despite the suspension, fans are sticking by their quarterback. 

"I've been watching him since college at Florida State," said Bucs fan Maurice Mann. "I got his back."  

The Buccaneers will play the Saints in New Orleans in Week 1. 

Tickets to the practice are free, but you will have to reserve them in advance online and store them on your mobile phone. 

The following practices will be open to the public:

DAY

DATE

TIME

Sunday

29-Jul

8:45 - 10:50 a.m.

Saturday

4-Aug

8:45 - 10:50 a.m.

Tuesday

7-Aug

8:45 - 10:50 a.m.

Saturday

11-Aug

8:45 - 10:50 a.m.

Tuesday

14-Aug

9:45 - 11:45 a.m

Wednesday

22-Aug

8:45 - 10:50 a.m.

 

Up Next:


