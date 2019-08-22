< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. First Titanic expedition in 14 years shows wreck disintegrating
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Aug 22 2019 04:42PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 22 2019 05:50PM EDT
Updated Aug 22 2019 06:02PM EDT By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Aug 22 2019 04:42PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 22 2019 05:50PM EDT
Updated Aug 22 2019 06:02PM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-425128827").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-425128827").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-425128827" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-425128827-425134595"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Titanic-BOW-CAtlanticProductions-1024x576_1566508442388_7610078_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Titanic-BOW-CAtlanticProductions-1024x576_1566508442388_7610078_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Titanic-BOW-CAtlanticProductions-1024x576_1566508442388_7610078_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Titanic-BOW-CAtlanticProductions-1024x576_1566508442388_7610078_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Titanic-BOW-CAtlanticProductions-1024x576_1566508442388_7610078_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit:&nbsp;Atlantic Productions via Storyful" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Credit: Atlantic Productions via Storyful</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425128827-425134595" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Titanic-BOW-CAtlanticProductions-1024x576_1566508442388_7610078_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Titanic-BOW-CAtlanticProductions-1024x576_1566508442388_7610078_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Titanic-BOW-CAtlanticProductions-1024x576_1566508442388_7610078_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Titanic-BOW-CAtlanticProductions-1024x576_1566508442388_7610078_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Titanic-BOW-CAtlanticProductions-1024x576_1566508442388_7610078_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit:&nbsp;Atlantic Productions via Storyful" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Credit: Atlantic Productions via Storyful</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425128827" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEWFOUNDLAND, Canada (FOX 13)</strong> - It's been 14 years since divers last visited the wreck of the Titanic. In that time, metal-eating bacteria and salt corrosion have continued to consume the remnants of the once 'unsinkable' ship.</p><p>A <a href="http://atlanticproductions.tv/news/first-ever-4k-images-rms-titanic-show-state-wreck-first-manned-dive-14-years/" target="_blank">team of ocean explorers</a> revisited the wreck site, 12,500 feet beneath the surface, at the beginning of August, capturing high-definition video of the disintegrating ship.</p><p>The team, including explorer Victor Vescovo, Titanic expert Parks Stephenson, and expedition leader Rob McCallum of EYOS Expeditions, worked with a technical team from Triton Submarines to complete five dives in eight days.</p><p>The team deployed a two-person submersible to the wreck at Titanic's final resting place, located 370 miles south of Newfoundland, Canada.</p><p>Footage shows the level of the shipwreck's deterioration since the last dive made back in 2005.</p> <div id='continue-text-425128827' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-425128827' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-425128827' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-425128827', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '425128827'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>"The most shocking area of deterioration was the starboard side of the officer's quarters, where the captain's quarters were," Stephenson said. "Captain's bath tub is a favorite image among the Titanic enthusiasts, and that's now gone. That whole deck hole on that side is collapsing, taking with it the staterooms, and the deterioration is going to continue advancing."</p><p>Experts said the ship will continue to disappear as more time passes.</p><p>"The future of the wreck is going to continue to deteriorate over time, it's a natural process," said scientist Lori Johnson. 