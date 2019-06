- Talk about a pricey catch: two fishermen reeled in a large stash of cocaine floating off the coast of South Carolina.

The two men were 70 miles off the coast when they noticed fish jumping near some floating parcels.

They reeled in 30 plastic bundles, only to discover they contained wrapped kilos of cocaine.

The fishermen immediately notified the U.S. Coast Guard, who said the street value of the drugs is estimated to be about $1 million.

The Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection and the Drug Enforcement Administration are all assisting in the investigation.

