'Lightning McQueen' show coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios in 2019

Posted: Jun 29 2018 05:03PM EDT

Updated: Jun 29 2018 08:01PM EDT

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - A new show, inspired by an animated Disney Pixar film, is coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in early 2019. 

Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy is described as "a high-octane first-of-its-kind new show that’ll put you right in the middle of the world of Disney Pixar’s “Cars.”

Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy will be located near Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.  Racing legend Lightning McQueen, a character from the film series, will showcase what he’s learned over the years with "the next generation of rookie racers." 

Lightning McQueen will be joined by friends Tow Mater, Cruz Ramirez and the gang from Radiator Springs.  More details to come!

Up Next:


Up Next

  • 'Lightning McQueen' show coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios in 2019
  • New Florida laws: Marriage age, opioids, mugshots
  • New app offers interactive experiences for Disney guests
  • Putnam, Desantis debate Trump ties, immigration
  • SpaceX, NASA plan early-morning launch Friday
  • Confederate general statue headed to Lake County
  • Toy Story Land officially opens this weekend at Disney
  • Lightning strike a little too close for comfort for police officer
  • John Morgan looks toward 'full marijuana legalization' in 2020
  • Officer shot in standoff is still in coma but is responsive