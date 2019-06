- A 103-year-old woman has been sworn in as a U.S. citizen, proving it's never too late to achieve the American dream.

Andrea Joseph was granted citizenship at a naturalization ceremony in Miami on Friday, WSVN reports.

Her family said Joseph was born in Haiti on August 15, 1915.

She first came to the U.S. over 15 years ago as a permanent resident.

"I'm not sure, but she may be the oldest citizen in her ZIP code," Joseph's granddaughter Mildred Ogé told the station, adding she was proud and excited for her grandmother's achievement.

