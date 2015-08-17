< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox13news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <article> <section id="story422152828" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="422152828" data-article-version="1.0">2 people bitten by sharks minutes apart at Florida beach</h1> </header> fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=2 people bitten by sharks minutes apart at Florida beach&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/2-people-bitten-by-sharks-just-minutes-apart-at-florida-beach" data-title="2 people bitten by sharks minutes apart at Florida beach" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/2-people-bitten-by-sharks-just-minutes-apart-at-florida-beach" addthis:title="2 people bitten by sharks minutes apart at Florida beach"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422152828.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422152828");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" alt="(file)&nbsp;" /> <figcaption>(file) </figcaption> </figure> </aside> https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(file)&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(file) </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422152828-418852489" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/2-people-bitten-by-sharks-just-minutes-apart-at-florida-beach">Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 06:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 11:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 11:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-422152828").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-422152828").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422152828" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP)</strong> - Authorities say two people were bitten by sharks minutes apart at the same Florida beach.</p><p>Volusia County Beach safety officials told news outlets the two bites occurred Saturday afternoon at New Smyrna Beach.</p><p>Authorities say a 23-year-old woman was bitten on the left hand and wrist, which required her to receive stitches. A short time later, a 21-year-old man was bitten on his right foot and was treated at the scene. Neither bite was life-threatening.</p><p>Their identities were not immediately available. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida day care worker charged after toddlers' legs broken</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 08:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A worker at a Florida day care center is facing child neglect charges after four toddlers suffered broken legs on the same day.</p><p>The Panama City News Herald reports that 25-year-old Christina Marie Curtis was arrested recently after the May 21 incident at Kids Discovery Learning Center in Valparaiso. It wasn't immediately clear if she has a lawyer to represent her but she was released on $4,000 bail last month.</p><p>An arrest report says all four young boys were fine the morning of the incident. Later that day, they were having difficulty standing or walking and medical personnel determined they had all suffered leg fractures.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/hhs-migrant-child-detention-camp-in-florida-emptying-out" title="HHS: Florida migrant child detention camp emptying out" data-articleId="422151920" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/migrant%20beds_1561050006724.png_7424729_ver1.0_1280_720_1564956416680.jpg_7572154_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/migrant%20beds_1561050006724.png_7424729_ver1.0_1280_720_1564956416680.jpg_7572154_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/migrant%20beds_1561050006724.png_7424729_ver1.0_1280_720_1564956416680.jpg_7572154_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/migrant%20beds_1561050006724.png_7424729_ver1.0_1280_720_1564956416680.jpg_7572154_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/migrant%20beds_1561050006724.png_7424729_ver1.0_1280_720_1564956416680.jpg_7572154_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(U.S. Department of Health and Human Services)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>HHS: Florida migrant child detention camp emptying out</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 06:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Florida detention camp that has housed thousands of undocumented migrant children is emptying out, federal officials said Saturday.</p><p>Health and Human Services Department spokeswoman Evelyn Stauffer said in an email that all children who had been at the facility are now either with family members or at smaller state-licensed centers. The camp has housed about 14,300 undocumented children in total since March 2018, the largest such facility in the country.</p><p>"HHS closely monitors referral numbers adjusting bed capacity to respond to changing levels of need," Stauffer said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/5-year-old-drowns-at-daytona-beach-water-park" title="5-year-old drowns at Daytona Beach water park" data-articleId="422148887" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/23/pool_1563915460140_7542562_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/23/pool_1563915460140_7542562_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/23/pool_1563915460140_7542562_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/23/pool_1563915460140_7542562_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/23/pool_1563915460140_7542562_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE - Detail of the entrance or stair into a swimming pool in a Cuban resort. (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>5-year-old drowns at Daytona Beach water park</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 05:19PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 05:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 5-year-old boy is dead after drowning Saturday at a Daytona Beach water park, authorities said.</p><p>It happened at the Daytona Lagoon. Several calls were made to 9-1-1 around 1:00 p.m. from the water park on Earl St. The boy was reportedly pulled out of the wave pool and given CPR.</p><p>According to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, Daytona Beach Fire Department spokeswoman, Sasha Staton, said that paramedics continued to work on reviving the boy while on the way to Halifax Health Medical Center. Unfortunately, he couldn't be saved.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> Ohio</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/family-uses-social-media-to-find-loved-one-who-became-homeless"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Family_reconnects_with_homeless_loved_on_0_7572468_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Family_reconnects_with_homeless_loved_on_0_20190805025606"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Family uses social media to find loved one who became homeless</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/local-man-finds-hope-fulfillment-through-timothy-initiative"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Tampa_man_finds_hope__fulfillment_throug_0_7572646_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Tampa_man_finds_hope__fulfillment_throug_0_20190805024530"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Local man finds hope, fulfillment through Timothy Initiative</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fiery-crash-snarls-traffic-on-the-howard-frankland-bridge"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Howard_Frankland_car_fire_7_7572527_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Howard_Frankland_car_fire_7_20190805004208"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fiery crash involving Road Ranger snarls traffic on the Howard Frankland Bridge</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/family-uses-social-media-to-find-loved-one-who-became-homeless" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Family_reconnects_with_homeless_loved_on_0_7572468_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Family_reconnects_with_homeless_loved_on_0_7572468_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Family_reconnects_with_homeless_loved_on_0_7572468_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Family_reconnects_with_homeless_loved_on_0_7572468_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Family_reconnects_with_homeless_loved_on_0_7572468_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Family uses social media to find loved one who became homeless</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/local-man-finds-hope-fulfillment-through-timothy-initiative" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Tampa_man_finds_hope__fulfillment_throug_0_7572646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Tampa_man_finds_hope__fulfillment_throug_0_7572646_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Tampa_man_finds_hope__fulfillment_throug_0_7572646_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Tampa_man_finds_hope__fulfillment_throug_0_7572646_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Tampa_man_finds_hope__fulfillment_throug_0_7572646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Local man finds hope, fulfillment through Timothy Initiative</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/florida-daycare-worker-charged-after-toddlers-legs-broken" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida day care worker charged after toddlers' legs broken</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fiery-crash-snarls-traffic-on-the-howard-frankland-bridge" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Howard_Frankland_car_fire_7_7572527_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Howard_Frankland_car_fire_7_7572527_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Howard_Frankland_car_fire_7_7572527_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Howard_Frankland_car_fire_7_7572527_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Howard_Frankland_car_fire_7_7572527_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fiery crash involving Road Ranger snarls traffic on the Howard Frankland Bridge</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/report-over-250-mass-shootings-in-the-united-states-so-far-in-2019" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/gun%20violence%20archive%20mass%20shootings%202019_1564956195274.jpg_7572153_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/gun%20violence%20archive%20mass%20shootings%202019_1564956195274.jpg_7572153_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/gun%20violence%20archive%20mass%20shootings%202019_1564956195274.jpg_7572153_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/gun%20violence%20archive%20mass%20shootings%202019_1564956195274.jpg_7572153_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/gun%20violence%20archive%20mass%20shootings%202019_1564956195274.jpg_7572153_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Gun&#x20;Violence&#x20;Archive" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Report: Over 250 mass shootings in 