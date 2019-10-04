< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 21-year-old man gets 10 days in jail after oversleeping for jury duty 21-year-old man gets 10 days in jail after oversleeping for jury duty
By KELLI KENNEDY, Associated Press
Posted Oct 04 2019 04:51PM EDT
Video Posted Oct 04 2019 04:49PM EDT
Updated Oct 04 2019 05:01PM EDT h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> 21-year-old man gets 10 days in jail after oversleeping for jury duty fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=21-year-old man gets 10 days in jail after oversleeping for jury duty&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/21-year-old-oversleeps-jury-duty-goes-to-jail-for-10-days" data-title="21-year-old man gets 10 days in jail after oversleeping for jury duty" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/21-year-old-oversleeps-jury-duty-goes-to-jail-for-10-days" addthis:title="21-year-old man gets 10 days in jail after oversleeping for jury duty"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-431323800.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-431323800");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_431323800_431323330_194031"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_431323800_431323330_194031";this.videosJson='[{"id":"431323330","video":"611904","title":"Florida%20man%20gets%2010%20days%20in%20jail%20for%20missing%20jury%20duty","caption":"A%2021-year-old%20man%20in%20South%20Florida%20was%20punished%20for%20missing%20jury%20duty%20by%20spending%2010%20days%20in%20jail.%20He%20also%20will%20spend%20one%20year%20on%20probation.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F10%2F04%2FFlorida_man_gets_10_days_in_jail_for_mis_0_7687649_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F10%2F04%2FFlorida_man_gets_10_days_in_jail_for_missing_jur_611904_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1664830133%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dbe-MIGJyZMlEeDBUxuJiwc1AK5E","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fflorida-news%2F21-year-old-oversleeps-jury-duty-goes-to-jail-for-10-days"}},"createDate":"Oct 04 2019 04:49PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_431323800_431323330_194031",video:"611904",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/Florida_man_gets_10_days_in_jail_for_mis_0_7687649_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"A%252021-year-old%2520man%2520in%2520South%2520Florida%2520was%2520punished%2520for%2520missing%2520jury%2520duty%2520by%2520spending%252010%2520days%2520in%2520jail.%2520He%2520also%2520will%2520spend%2520one%2520year%2520on%2520probation.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/10/04/Florida_man_gets_10_days_in_jail_for_missing_jur_611904_1800.mp4?Expires=1664830133&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=be-MIGJyZMlEeDBUxuJiwc1AK5E",eventLabel:"Florida%20man%20gets%2010%20days%20in%20jail%20for%20missing%20jury%20duty-431323330",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fflorida-news%2F21-year-old-oversleeps-jury-duty-goes-to-jail-for-10-days"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By KELLI KENNEDY, Associated Press
Posted Oct 04 2019 04:51PM EDT
Video Posted Oct 04 2019 04:49PM EDT
Updated Oct 04 2019 05:01PM EDT FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) (AP)</strong> - After the familiar nightmare about oversleeping and missing a final exam or a big job interview, waking up usually brings relief. But for 21-year-old Deandre Somerville the nightmare came after he actually overslept for jury service in a Florida courtroom. A judge later punished him with a 10 day jail sentence.</p><p>A judge sentenced Somerville to the jail time, plus one year on probation and 150 hours of community service after he failed to serve on a jury Aug. 21. Somerville was released Sunday and has a hearing scheduled Friday.</p><p>Somerville, who works at afterschool programs for the city of West Palm Beach Parks and Recreation Department, received his first ever summons for jury duty over the summer. It was also his first time ever going to the courthouse and sitting in a courtroom. He described it as a little intimidating and a little boring. After a long day of sitting and waiting, Somerville said he was picked to serve as a juror on a civil case and was told to return the following day at 9 a.m.</p><p>But he missed his alarm and woke up around 11 or 11:30 a.m. It was almost time to head to his afternoon job so he didn’t bother going to the courthouse or calling the bailiff. He just hoped it would all just work out.</p><p>“At work, I was looking on my phone thinking, ‘What’s the worst case scenario that could happen?’ I thought maybe I would get a fine or something like that,” Somerville said in a phone interview.</p> <div id='continue-text-431323800' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-431323800' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-431323800' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-431323800', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '431323800'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Somerville lives with his grandparents and helps care for his grandfather who recently had surgery and has trouble walking. Somerville helps him around the house and takes him to therapy and the grocery store while his grandmother is at work.</p><p>He was out playing basketball when his worried grandmother called to say there was a police officer at the door with a court summons.</p><p>“My grandfather said, ‘Just go in and be honest,’” said Somerville. “I’ve never had a criminal background, never been arrested, never been in handcuffs. The most I’ve ever gotten was a traffic ticket so I was thinking it wouldn’t be that bad.”</p><p>Inside the courtroom, he said Judge John Kastrenakes explained that Somerville’s negligence delayed the court by 45 minutes.</p><p>“They handcuffed me in the courtroom after that,” said Somerville, who spent the next 10 days in jail. He said his first jail experience wasn’t scary, but he prayed daily and wrote in a notebook.</p><p>When reached by phone Thursday, the judge said he’s not allowed to comment on pending court matters.</p><p>Somerville said his public defender will try to lessen his probation sentence, which he called “excessive,” at Friday’s hearing.</p><p>“Now I have a record. I almost feel like a criminal now. By Associated Press
Posted Oct 04 2019 06:09PM EDT
A veteran of Miami-Dade's police department has become a Georgia county's first female police chief.
News outlets report Mirtha V. Ramos will step into the role for the DeKalb County police department on Nov. 4.
Ramos has worked at the Florida department for 22 years and has held several roles, including division chief, major and captain. A statement by DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond says Ramos oversaw more than 1,000 employees in four police districts while in Florida. By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Oct 04 2019 02:41PM EDT
Updated Oct 04 2019 04:27PM EDT
Python hunters in South Florida have snagged a record-breaking catch.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said their Python Action Team recently captured an 18-foot, 4-inch Burmese python in Big Cypress National Preserve.
Hunters Cynthia Downer and Jonathan Lopez caught the 98-pound, 10-ounce snake on September 22. By Danielle Lama, FOX 35 ORLANDO
Posted Oct 04 2019 01:28AM EDT
Updated Oct 04 2019 06:42PM EDT
A family says a happy celebration with Universal Orlando employees was tainted with hate when one of the characters flashed a racist symbol in a photo.
"When you see this happen to your child in motion – it's devastating. It's very heartbreaking," said Tiffiney Zinger.
Zinger says it happened back in March, during a character breakfast. Her two kids were taking photos with people in Minion costumes.In a video provided by the Zingers' attorneys, you see the person dressed as Gru place his hand on Zinger's 7-year-old daughter's shoulder. Then he makes an "Okay" gesture, which has become a symbol of white supremacy. It’s very heartbreaking,” said Tiffiney Zinger.</p><p>Zinger says it happened back in March, during a character breakfast. Her two kids were taking photos with people in Minion costumes.In a video provided by the Zingers’ attorneys, you see the person dressed as Gru place his hand on Zinger’s 7-year-old daughter’s shoulder. Then he makes an “Okay” gesture, which has become a symbol of white supremacy.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " 