Diapers, baby wipes could get tax breaks

- Two Democratic lawmakers have filed proposals that would provide sales-tax exemptions for diapers and baby wipes.

Sen. Lauren Book, D-Plantation, filed the tax-break bill (SB 252) on Thursday, slightly more than a month after House Minority Leader Janet Cruz, D-Tampa, filed the House version (HB 71).

The proposals, which will be considered during the legislative session that starts March 7, would provide tax exemptions for baby diapers, adult diapers and baby wipes.

Lawmakers during the upcoming session also are expected to consider bills (SB 176 and HB 63) that would provide sales-tax exemptions on feminine hygiene products such as tampons.