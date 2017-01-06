Tilikum, SeaWorld orca that killed trainer, has died

- Tilikum, the orca who killed a SeaWorld trainer back in 2010, has died after several months of declining health. The park announced the news Friday morning in an update on their blog.

"Tilikum passed away early this morning, January 6, surrounded by the trainers, care staff and veterinarians that provided him around-the-clock world-class care," the update stated.

Since being captured off Iceland in 1983, the killer whale has been connected to the deaths of three people including Dawn Brancheau, a 40-year-old trainer who was dragged underwater and drowned in Orlando.

"Tilikum’s life will always be inextricably connected with the loss of our dear friend and colleague, Dawn Brancheau," the park's blog post continued. "While we all experienced profound sadness about that loss, we continued to offer Tilikum the best care possible, each and every day, from the country’s leading experts in marine mammals."

Tilikum, estimated to be 36 years old, was being treated for a "persistent and complicated bacterial lung infection."