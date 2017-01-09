Officer shot and killed in Orlando; manhunt for suspect underway Florida News Officer shot and killed in Orlando; manhunt for suspect underway The Orlando mayor has called today an "official day of mourning" following the death of two Orlando law enforcement officers Monday morning. A massive manhunt for the suspected killer is underway.

Master Sgt. Debra Clayton was shot and killed Monday at 7:40 a.m. She was a 17-year veteran at Orlando Police Department.

Orlando police say the shooting occurred near a Walmart at Princeton Street and John Young Parkway. Sgt. Clayton was transported to the hospital where she passed away.

The Orlando Police Department family is heartbroken today. One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words. pic.twitter.com/M48o1nnr4h — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

Orlando Police identified the suspect who allegedly shot Sgt. Clayton as 41-year-old Markeith Loyd. Loyd was wanted for the December murder of his pregnant girlfriend.

Adding to the tragedy, the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a deputy sheriff was later killed l in a motorcycle accident while searching for Loyd.

The identity of the deputy sheriff killed in the crash has not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.The crash occurred on Pine Hills Road and Balboa drive at around 9:40 a.m. and involved an Orange County Sheriff's Office motorcycle unit vs. a van.

Loyd was spotted fleeing in a vehicle from the Walmart on Princeton Street where the Monday morning shooting occurred. A sheriff's deputy pulled into a nearby apartment complex and began firing at deputies, hitting one unmarked SUV twice, but luckily no officers were injured in the shootout.

According to authorities Loyd then carjacked a vehicle and fled again. That vehicle was later abandoned.

A massive manhunt continues as Orange County Sheriff's deputies and the Orlando Police Department search for Loyd.

The Orange County Sheriff warned citizens that if they do see Loyd, not to approach him. Anyone who sees Loyd should call 911.

Markeith Loyd is the suspect who shot OPD officer this morning. Anyone w/info please call 1-800-423-TIPS @CrimelineFL pic.twitter.com/TeABsCsTh4 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

The Orlando Sentinel reports at least seven Orlando police officers and Orange County Sheriff's deputies were seen escorting an ambulance carrying Sgt. Clayton to the hospital shortly after the shooting.

Several Orange County schools were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure as the investigation continues. All students and staff remain safe.

. @orlandomayor declares today a Day of Mourning in Orlando. pic.twitter.com/FBB5D5BNw3 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

Orlando Police Chief John Mina said in a press conference Monday morning, "We are bringing this dirt bag to justice."