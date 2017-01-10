Teddy lost during shooting reunited with owner Florida News Teddy lost during shooting reunited with owner In the chaos after shots rang out in the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood airport, a little girl named Courtney became separated from her best friend of 10 years - a teddy bear in a red onesie named Rufus.

- In the chaos after shots rang out in the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood airport, a little girl named Courtney became separated from her best friend of 10 years - a teddy bear in a red onesie named Rufus.

Courtney's mother explained that Rufus was a gift to the little girl during the time when her grandfather was dying.

The trauma a shooting like this could have on a young girl is almost unimaginable, but the added pain of losing that beloved stuffed animal made the situation one her mother couldn't stand.

Courtney's mother took to Twitter, asking for help to find Rufus.

"@browardsheriff Looking for Rufus from Terminal2 D8. Crying daughter cannot sleep. #FLLshooting help!"

The Broward County Sheriff's Office answered the call. A short search of the terminal revealed Rufus, left behind during the shuffle. Sheriff's deputies made sure Courtney and Rufus were reunited safely.