Police: Man arrested for hiding Markeith Loyd following ex-girlfriend's slaying

- Investigators have arrested a man accused of assisting Markeith Loyd in hiding after the slaying of Loyd’s pregnant ex-girlfriend in December.

Loyd was aided by Zarghee Mayan, who’s been charged after Loyd shot Sade Dixon to death on December 13.

RELATED: Son of fallen officer speaks at emotion-filled vigil

Loyd is also wanted in the shooting death of Orlando Police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton on Monday.

Mayan was charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Citizens are asked to call 911 if they have any information on Loyd’s whereabouts.