Third arrest made in search for Markeith Loyd, suspected Orlando cop killer Florida News Third arrest made in search for Markeith Loyd A third arrest has been made in connection to the search for a man accused of killing an Orlando police officer.

- A third arrest has been made in connection to the search for a man accused of killing an Orlando police officer.

Jameis Slaughter, 25, is charged with being accessory to first-degree murder after the fact. The announcement of Slaughter's arrest came Wednesday evening, just hours after the niece of Markeith Loyd was taken into custody.

Loyd, 41, is wanted for questioning in the killing of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, last month and is a suspect in the fatal shooting of Orlando Police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton.

Loyd's neice, Lakensha Smith-Loyd, 27, was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon. On Tuesday evening, Loyd's employer, Zarghee Mayan, 33, was arrested. They both face the same charges as Slaughter, as it relates to the fatal shooting of Dixon on December 13.

RELATED: Son of fallen officer speaks at emotion-filled vigil

A $100,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Loyd's capture. As of Wednesday, Crimeline said it had received 600 tips on Loyd since Monday. Those with information about Loyd's whereabouts can call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477) or call 911.