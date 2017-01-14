MISSING CHILD ALERT: 1-year-old from Jacksonville

- A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Nova Ngo out of Jacksonville, Florida.

She was last seen in the area of the 9000th block of Prosperity Lake Drive in Jacksonville, Florida.

She was last seen wearing a pink and purple shirt.

The child may be in the company of Jimmy Ngo. He was last seen wearing a black sleeveless shirt, black Los Angeles hat, black pants and dark ray band glasses.

Jimmy Ngo also has a tattoo that stretches across his chest.

They may be traveling in a 2011 light blue Chevrolet Silverado, Florida tag number 1090PM.

The vehicle is a 4x4 crew cab with an after-market light bar.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.