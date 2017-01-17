Chief: Loyd captured, wearing Lt. Clayton's handcuffs

- Orlando police sent the tweet much of Florida - and the country - had been waiting for. "We've got him!"

OPD was referring to Markeith Loyd who is suspected of killing OPD Master Sgt. Debra Clayton two weeks ago, as well as Loyd's pregnant ex-girlfriend last month.

After his capture, the Chief of the Orlando Police Department, John Mina sent another tweet. One that is sure to help give closure to those who knew and loved Clayton.

"Captured and wearing Lt. Debra Clayton's handcuffs," Chief Mina's tweet read, with a link to the Orlando police tweet announcing Loyd's capture.

In video of Loyd being taken into the police headquarters after his arrest, Loyd's face seemed to be smeared with blood. He said to a group of reporters and onlookers, "They bet me up, they beat me up," as he was escorted by at least eight law enforcement officers through a door.

Loyd, 41, was wanted for questioning in the killing of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, last month and is a suspect in last Monday's fatal shooting of OPD Master Sgt. Debra Clayton.

Last week, investigators said it was possible Loyd was in the Haines City area, but were unable to find him there.

Three people have since been arrested on charges that they've helped Loyd elude police, but Loyd remained on the run, despite an additional $25,000 being added to the reward. It was unclear, after Loyd's arrest, if anyone would claim the total of $125,000 available for information leading to an arrest.