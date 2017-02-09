'Beauty and the Beast' stage show coming to Disney Dream

The Disney Dream offers modern features, new innovations and unmistakable Disney touches. (David Roark, photographer)
Posted:Feb 09 2017 06:38PM EST

Updated:Feb 09 2017 06:38PM EST

A stage show inspired by Disney’s live-action adaptation of the animated classic “Beauty and the Beast”  is coming later this year aboard the Disney Dream, Disney Cruise Line announced on Thursday.

Classic storytelling will be enhanced by cutting-edge technology to create a unique experience in the 1,340-seat Walt Disney Theatre.  

Disney describes the show as an innovative take on the classic fairytale, that will "transform renowned songs into spectacular, show-stopping numbers, and lavish costumes and puppetry."

“Beauty and the Beast” debuts in November.   

