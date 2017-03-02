Deputies bust alligator for 'trespassing'

- Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies encountered a very "Florida" situation on Wednesday.

Every sheriff's office gets calls about trespassers. But what if the trespasser is a gator?

A homeowner discovered an alligator napping under their car, and called deputies for help.

In a post on their Facebook page, MCSO said, "This four-foot gator displayed a 10-foot attitude."

"The snoozing gator had no plans to voluntarily relocate," the post continued, "so MCSO Agricultural Detectives John Barca and Bob Smith helped him out. Detectives charmed the gator out from under the vehicle, and even gave him a free ride back to the closest canal. He was released with just a verbal trespass warning."