WATCH: New 'Rivers of Light' show at Disney's Animal Kingdom

- The brand new nighttime river spectacular at Disney's Animal Kingdom is fully underway.

The new 15 minute "Rivers of Light" show, which opened up February 17, includes a visual mix of water, fire, nature and light as guests gather alongside the Discovery River.

"Disney’s Animal Kingdom is built around the lives of animals, built around the rules of nature, and those rules dictate that as you move between day and night everything changes…and you’re going to want to see that,” said Joe Rohde, Creative Executive, Walt Disney Imagineering. "In the show, we take this combination of light and water which create life, and out of that comes this fantastically rich explosion of animal life that ultimately rises up and joins the stars," he said.

There are 11 show floats designed by a Broadway production designer and more than 50,000 color-changing LED lights are found in just four floats alone.

The Rivers of light is performed on select nights.

This new show is part of the expansion of Disney's Animal Kingdom which will include the opening of its new "Pandora - The World of Avatar" this summer.